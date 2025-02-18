EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Aniston Was Forced to Sensationally Break Silence on THOSE Barack Affair Rumors – As Michelle Obama Missed Two Huge Political Events

Barack, her follower alleged, "is with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer's friends, the affair came up casually, Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it's definitely not a secret among her closest friends."

The actress has admitted she and the Obamas are not strangers.

"I've met him once. I know Michelle more than him," she told Jimmy in October.

She also donated $2,300 to the former POTUS’ presidential campaign in 2007 and appeared alongside him and other stars in a 'We Can End Gun Violence' campaign in 2015 following a mass shooting.

And Aniston and Michelle both appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show on her 60th birthday in 2018.

Once apolitical, in recent election cycles, Aniston has been more vocal.

In 2016, she attended a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; and in October, she announced she'd "very proudly voted for Kamala Harris" for president.

"She's long admired the work Barack has done," our insider said, adding: "And how he led the country and what an eloquent speaker he is."

Meanwhile, the former president has spent more time in entertainment circles since he and Michelle left the White House in 2017.

In 2018, they founded a production company, Higher Ground, which released an Oscar-winning documentary and inked a lucrative Netflix deal (recent projects include the 2023 Julia Roberts thriller Leave the World Behind).

Their daughters also live in L.A.: Harvard-educated Malia, 26, is a writer-director, Sasha, 23, graduated from USC in 2023.

"Barack has a lot of A-list friends and enjoys a bit of the spotlight himself," revealed our source.