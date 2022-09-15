Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Emmy Winner Quinta Brunson For Stealing Her Emmys Spotlight

Later in the show, as the television writer sat beside Kimmel’s desk for her segment, the host relayed his apology to the rising star but not without attempting to downplay the situation.

“I do want to explain this for those who may be confused by this: That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny,” remarked the host, “I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage, and then people got upset.”

He continued his apology, “They said that I stole your moment — and maybe I did. I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that.”