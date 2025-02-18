EXCLUSIVE: Addiction Survivor Drew Barrymore Lifts Lid on How It Was Her DIVORCE That Nearly Destroyed Her — Years After She Was Nearly Killed By Drink and Drugs

It had been an odd match, with Barrymore a child of divorce who first went to rehab at age 13, while Kopelman, 46, was from a socially prominent NYC family, his dad the president of Chanel.

The actress, 49, admitted that the man who became her third husband appealed to her "pragmatic" side, saying in 2015: "He was someone who was always reachable on the phone, someone who was a classy human being, someone who has this incredible blueprint of a family that I don't have."

Her own family was illustrious – her grandfather, John Barrymore, and his siblings.

Lionel and Ethel were silver screen icons but troubled. John drank himself to death; Drew's aunt Diana Barrymore abused alcohol and drugs; and her father, John, also battled alcoholism.

Barrymore's childhood was chaotic, with her mother, Jaid, dragging her to nightclubs when she was still just a child.

In her autobiography, Little Girl Lot, the former child star admitted to drinking at just 9 years old, smoking pot at 10, and using cocaine by 12.After multiple rehab stints, the divorce triggered her.

The Charlie’s Angels star said she leaned on alcohol during the "cripplingly difficult" time.

"I was just trying to numb the pain and feel good – and alcohol totally did that for me," she said. "The drinking thing for me was a constant, like, 'You cannot change. You are weak and incapable of doing what's best for you.

"You keep thinking you will master this thing, and it's getting the better of you.'"

Ultimately, Barrymore got sober by 2019 – and being open about her devastating divorce helped.

Our insider added: "Talking about it has been cathartic for Drew.

"She hopes that by speaking out she might help other women going through the same thing.

"She's gotten some great advice that way, too. It's like free therapy."