EXCLUSIVE: 'Meddling' Jennifer Aniston Set to 'Tear Up Friends Pal David Schwimmer's New Relationship' – As She's 'Fretting He's Dating a Gal Half His Age'
Busybody Jennifer Aniston is so worried about another one of her Friends – David Schwimmer – after the love-bitten actor started dating a gal half his age – she is set to wreck his relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Jen can't help meddling, and David means a great deal to her," shared an insider. "She doesn't think this is a good match!."
Schwimmer, 58, has gone public with his new girlfriend, 29-year-old UCLA medical student Eliana Jolkovsky, with the two lovebirds recently spotted on a romantic date at Spago in Beverly Hills.
Schwimmer has had about as many romantic ups and downs as Ross Geller, his love-challenged character on Friends.
He has dated singer-actress Tina Barrett, rocker Gina Lee, Spanish actress Carla Alapont, actress Mili Avital and singer Natalie Imbruglia.
His sole marriage, to artist Zoe Buckman, ended in divorce in 2017 after seven years and one child, Cleo, 13.
Though Schwimmer's rep denied our story, our insider pointed out: "He keeps repeating the same mistake over and over, and Jen has watched him lurch from one relationship to another. She doesn't want to see him hurt again and feels he'd be better off with someone his own age."
In the wake of their costar Matthew Perry's drug-related drowning in 2023, sources said Aniston, 55, has grown more "protective" of her sitcom castmates, with one adding: "She tends to involve herself in her friends' business, and here she is doing it again."
On the Friends reunion special in 2021, Aniston and Schwimmer admitted there were flirty sparks between them on the set – but the Ross Geller star said they "never crossed that boundary" because one of them was "always in a relationship."
Aniston added they let their feelings "play out on TV" instead.
"They do have a history," our source said. "But Jen swears her objection to his new girlfriend is not a case of jealousy. She just cares, that's all."