EXCLUSIVE: 'Meddling' Jennifer Aniston Set to 'Tear Up Friends Pal David Schwimmer's New Relationship' – As She's 'Fretting He's Dating a Gal Half His Age'

Busybody Jennifer Aniston is so worried about another one of her Friends – David Schwimmer – after the love-bitten actor started dating a gal half his age – she is set to wreck his relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Jen can't help meddling, and David means a great deal to her," shared an insider. "She doesn't think this is a good match!."

Schwimmer, 58, has gone public with his new girlfriend, 29-year-old UCLA medical student Eliana Jolkovsky, with the two lovebirds recently spotted on a romantic date at Spago in Beverly Hills.