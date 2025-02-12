EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bitter Battle Over $150Million Michael Jackson Biopic – With his Estate Now Accused of WHITEWASHING His Sex Abuse Allegations and Scandal-Plagued History

Late superstar Michael Jackson's unfinished $150million biopic has been plunged into chaos as the King of Pop's loved ones stand accused of whitewashing his scandal-plagued history, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Michael's family and his estate are heavily involved, and it's very clear they want him to come out looking like a saint," our industry source said.

During MJ's life in the spotlight, cut short when he was 50 by an accidental 2009 overdose of doctor-administered anaesthetic, the Billie Jean singer was accused of molesting multiple minors.