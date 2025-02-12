EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bitter Battle Over $150Million Michael Jackson Biopic – With his Estate Now Accused of WHITEWASHING His Sex Abuse Allegations and Scandal-Plagued History
Late superstar Michael Jackson's unfinished $150million biopic has been plunged into chaos as the King of Pop's loved ones stand accused of whitewashing his scandal-plagued history, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Michael's family and his estate are heavily involved, and it's very clear they want him to come out looking like a saint," our industry source said.
During MJ's life in the spotlight, cut short when he was 50 by an accidental 2009 overdose of doctor-administered anaesthetic, the Billie Jean singer was accused of molesting multiple minors.
Jacko denied ever abusing a child and was acquitted of sex crimes against kids in a sensational 2005 trial.
But last year, Dan Reed – director of Leaving Neverland, a scathing 2019 documentary featuring two of Jackson's accusers – blasted the in-progress film, Michael, by saying: "It's an out-and-out attempt to completely rewrite the allegations and dismiss them out of hand, and contains complete lies. You never even see him alone with any boys, when it is a matter of fact that he shared his bed with small children for many years."
The movie was due to hit theaters but it was in May recently pushed back amid chatter that large chunks need to be reshot for legal reasons.
Sources have now told RadarOnline.com those reasons are particularly embarrassing for the Jackson family.
Michael's storyline reportedly begins and ends with accusations from alleged abuse victim Jordan Chandler – but stresses the Thriller hitmaker's innocence.
Now 45, Jordan is said to have received a $23million settlement from Jackson in 1993 after his aspiring screenwriter dad took legal action against MJ for allegedly sexually abusing his son.
But insiders said part of the deal was an ironclad stipulation that neither MJ nor his family could profit from any dramatization of their relationship.
Now, sources added, EVERYTHING about Chandler has to be cut from the movie.
According to Hollywood insiders, the legally binding agreement was overlooked by filmmakers, who made the Chandler saga a key backbone of the movie, and they're now scrambling to make revisions.
Project reps deny the film is in peril – but sources said its ongoing issues go beyond the latest legal snafu.
Confidants claim the Jacksons are angling to rewrite history to make Michael's life seem completely admirable and without controversy.
Insiders added their alleged meddling may torpedo the production.
A source insider confided: "A lot of people are wondering if it might end up getting shut down completely."