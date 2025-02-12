EXCLUSIVE: Meek Marvel Hunk Hugh Jackman's 'Every Move Being Controlled by New Love Sutton Foster' – As Actor Is Plagued by 'Mothering Complex'
Meek Marvel hunk Hugh Jackman's galpal Sutton Foster is calling the shots in their romance – just like his estranged spouse, Deborra-Lee Furness, did before the duo's 27-year marriage went kaput – sources say.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders also claim the X-Men hero seems is saddled with a mothering complex that dates back to him being abandoned as a child, leaving him putty in the hands of his women.
"You have to respect Hugh for being honest with himself and his friends about this relationship with Sutton," our source revealed. "He needs a strong, focused female influence in his life, who he can share everything with and who can make the hard-nosed decisions required in a big-time acting career."
According to the insider, 49-year-old Foster – Jackman's leading lady during their stint in The Music Man on the Great White Way – is up to the job of taking the star in hand.
The insider added: "You're already seeing her influence in his Radio City Music Hall shows, where everything is planned down to a science. Hugh plays an alpha male in his movies, but his heart belongs to Broadway-style song-and-dance performances. He and Foster speak the same language on that stuff, and they're taking each other to new heights because of that common thread."
According to the source, Jackman's well-known hang-ups about his mother, Grace McNeil, are the defining problem of his life.
The Sydney-born star has discussed how she ditched him and his brothers when she moved from Australia to the U.K. when he was 8.
His late dad, Christopher, raised Hugh and his siblings lan and Ralph.
Now 56, Jackman has said the experience was "traumatic," though he has since made peace with his mother and sought therapy to help him deal with the past.
Our insider went on: "You go back to Hugh's childhood and how his mother left their family, and this all makes sense on a lot of levels. Hugh is leaning on Sutton the way he leaned on Deb, and there's nothing wrong with that because they've both come into this relationship with their eyes wide open and they're transparent about how it's going to work. They are true Broadway royalty, and that's exactly where Hugh wants to be."
As readers know, Jackman and his honey were rumored to be in a relationship for nearly two years but went public as a couple in January – almost two months after she left her hubby, Ted Griffin.
Meanwhile, Jackman and Furness, 69, announced their separation in September 2023 and have yet to officially file for divorce.