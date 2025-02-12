EXCLUSIVE: Meek Marvel Hunk Hugh Jackman's 'Every Move Being Controlled by New Love Sutton Foster' – As Actor Is Plagued by 'Mothering Complex'

Meek Marvel hunk Hugh Jackman's galpal Sutton Foster is calling the shots in their romance – just like his estranged spouse, Deborra-Lee Furness, did before the duo's 27-year marriage went kaput – sources say.

RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders also claim the X-Men hero seems is saddled with a mothering complex that dates back to him being abandoned as a child, leaving him putty in the hands of his women.

"You have to respect Hugh for being honest with himself and his friends about this relationship with Sutton," our source revealed. "He needs a strong, focused female influence in his life, who he can share everything with and who can make the hard-nosed decisions required in a big-time acting career."

According to the insider, 49-year-old Foster – Jackman's leading lady during their stint in The Music Man on the Great White Way – is up to the job of taking the star in hand.