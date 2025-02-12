Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Secret Past Life of OnlyFans 'Orgy Queen' Lily Phillips Revealed — How She Went From OFFICE CLEANER to Multi-Millionaire Gangbang Star

secret past life of onlyfans orgy queen lily phillips
Source: MEGA

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips cleaned offices before her sex stunts career took off.

Feb. 12 2025, Published 7:57 a.m. ET

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips used to be a scrubber before becoming a self-confessed "sluzzer".

RadarOnline.com can reveal she worked for a family business making sure offices were spick and span for workers before proudly rebranding herself "Britain's biggest slut" as she turned her hand to cleaning out men's bank accounts with her Internet sex stunts.

But she quit the $15-an-hour role in her home city of Derby in the United Kingdom after a year as her OnlyFans career began to take off.

Phillips now runs her own firm that takes in cash from her adult content and in 2023 she earned around $1.5million to add to the $300,000 she picked up in the previous 12 months.

secret past life of onlyfans orgy queen lily phillips
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Blue's sordid 'record' of bedding an alleged 1,057 men in a day led to Phillips scrapping a similiar gangbang plan.

And she's expected to have earned more than $2million from exploits last year.

A source told us: "It was a family firm and there was a thought she might take it over one day but the OnlyFans took off and she's never looked back. But she tried her hand with shifts of cleaning to get a feel for the work at firsthand.

"Now she's a millionaire thanks to the platform and absolutely earning a fortune each month."

It was revealed last week she had waved the white flag at rival Bonnie Blue in their back-and-forth quest to bed the most men in a day.

RadarOnline.com has learned the content creator had backed down from trying to break Blue's record.

secret past life of onlyfans orgy queen lily phillips
Source: @LILYPHILLIPS_S/INSTAGRAM

Bradley Martyn's podcast got an earful when Phillips detailed her intense border stop in the United States.

Phillips, who became famous after she slept with 100 men in just one day for OnlyFans content, had her eyes set next on Blue's record for sleeping with the most amount of men in 12 hours – allegedly a total of 1,057 men.

However, the timing apparently won't work out, as 23-year-old Phillips, who lives overseas, is currently in the United States, and finding rules a bit more restrictive.

A friend told us: "The world record bid is not happening right now. Lily is in America, and she's not due back in the UK until next month.

"There are laws about what she can do over there, so she's not working, she's just having meetings and stuff."

secret past life of onlyfans orgy queen lily phillips
Source: @LILYPHILLIPS_S/INSTAGRAM

A trip to the U.S. forced Phillips to rethink her plans after legal hurdles put her world record bid on hold.

RadarOnline.com previously reported on Phillip's trepidation, revealing the porn star became terrified she'd be deported after a friend told her that filming herself having sex with 1,000 men in America would be considered work – which would require a special work visa.

She shared she was scouting for potential open bedrooms outside of Las Vegas when she told Bradley Martyn's RAW TALK podcast she was stopped at the border by security officials.

The 23-year-old shared: "I got stopped at the border, so that was, that was intense. We got stopped for, like, two hours ... they were like, 'we heard you're here to f--- 1,000 guys.'"

secret past life of onlyfans orgy queen lily phillips
Source: @LILYPHILLIPS_S/INSTAGRAM

The 'Plug Talk' podcast also had Phillips clearing up misconceptions after being questioned about prostitution.

The incident led to a change of plans. Appearing on the Plug Talk podcast, she revealed: "I was meant to do it here (America), but I got quite a lot of advice saying, 'you will be deported if you do it here.'"

Phillips said she was also asked if she was a prostitute – which she assured she wasn't.

"I was very much, like, 'Yeah, I f--- all these guys but they don't pay a penny, so it's not prostitution. I just f--- a lot of guys!"

