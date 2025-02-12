EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Slammed as 'BULLY' By Buckingham Palace Staff on World's Biggest Job Review Site — 'They treat you like Scum'
King Charles has been accused of ruling over a toxic workplace by disgruntled former staff who claim they have suffered bullying.
They have taken to respected review site Glassdoor to leave a litany of damning allegations about working at the palaces of the Royal Family, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The damaging verdicts come as the monarch continues to battle killer cancer in the advancing years of his life.
One person claimed staff were hired on how "posh" they sounded during an interview.
A former warden at Buckingham Palace seethed online: "AVOID THIS PLACE FOR THE BETTERMENT OF YOUR PHYSICAL AND MENTAL HEALTH!!! I cannot stress enough how terrible of a place this institution is to work for and the individuals that not only enable this toxic work environment but have made it their life's mission to ensure seasonal staff feel extremely unwelcome.
"Your management/leadership team are a mix of those that are usually wardens themselves during off-peak times and new staff employed to that position mainly based on how posh they sound on interview, incredibly classist.
"For those that are usually wardens, you'd have hoped they'd be able to impart some useful tips and set a good example. This couldn't be further from the truth. Their new (ironically equally temporary) position has gone completely to their head and they seek to make you miserable by increasing visitor demand, taking away break spaces and being extremely unsupportive.
"Suggestions are seen as unreasonable attacks the blatant bias in performance reviews of who is their favorite/ hasn't offended their ego can attest to that. Essentially they are extremely microaggressive and treat you like scum. There are some good apples in there but they are heavily swamped by that mess. Why gamble when the odds are against you? Yes ,on paper it looks prestigious, but the novelty does and will wear off. You can easily find a plethora of jobs that pays the same if not better with more flexibility, enjoyability and your sanity intact."
A communications worker added: "Avoid at all costs. Bullying and awful behaviour allowed, and ignored."
Another person, an ex-gardener for the royals, vented: "Lots of bullying and office politics across all departments expected to give up your life for the role."
Last year, we revealed how Prince Harry's start-up wellness firm BetterUp had also been slammed by ex workers.
The runaway royal rakes in around $1milloin a year as the California firm's chief impact officer but we revealed the firm has had a negative impact on some former workers and clients.
On Glassdoor review pages we reviewed, one employee branded the company a "Toxic Boys' Club", claiming they felt discouraged to speak up when something didn’t sit right – and said "wartime language" was used to push people to their limits.
Another claimed BetterUp was a "psychologically unsafe place to work," saying: "Everyone is uncomfortable and living in fear. It’s keep your head down… do your work, don’t get on someone’s bad side. No one will go to HR as HR is close to the leaders".
His job at life coaching firm BetterUp was described as raising "awareness" and "advocate for mental fitness".
The role description added he was to "guide the company's social mission," "foster supportive communities" and "create an environment for open conversations" – as well as "help people build resilience, confidence and inner strength."