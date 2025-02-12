EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Slammed as 'BULLY' By Buckingham Palace Staff on World's Biggest Job Review Site — 'They treat you like Scum'

King Charles has been accused of ruling over a toxic workplace by disgruntled former staff who claim they have suffered bullying.

They have taken to respected review site Glassdoor to leave a litany of damning allegations about working at the palaces of the Royal Family, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The damaging verdicts come as the monarch continues to battle killer cancer in the advancing years of his life.

One person claimed staff were hired on how "posh" they sounded during an interview.