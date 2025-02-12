EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet's Chances of Winning Best Actor Oscar for Bob Dylan Biopic 'Are Being Torpedoed' as Snooty Academy Bosses Are 'Disgusted By His Tacky Kylie Jenner Romance'

Golden boy Timothée Chalamet is falling hard for Kylie Jenner and flaunting their flashy lifestyle – leaving his inner circle worried that Hollywood's tackiest family could wreck his Oscar dreams, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

For much of their two-year romance, the unlikely pair has flown beneath the radar.

But in recent months, the 29-year-old indie darling and the 27-year-old reality TV star have been putting their relationship on display, and the obvious changes to his lifestyle have left fans and friends "concerned," said a source.