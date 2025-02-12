Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet's Chances of Winning Best Actor Oscar for Bob Dylan Biopic 'Are Being Torpedoed' as Snooty Academy Bosses Are 'Disgusted By His Tacky Kylie Jenner Romance'

Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet's Oscar chances are said to be in peril due to his Kyle Jenner relationship.

Feb. 12 2025, Published 6:12 a.m. ET

Golden boy Timothée Chalamet is falling hard for Kylie Jenner and flaunting their flashy lifestyle – leaving his inner circle worried that Hollywood's tackiest family could wreck his Oscar dreams, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

For much of their two-year romance, the unlikely pair has flown beneath the radar.

But in recent months, the 29-year-old indie darling and the 27-year-old reality TV star have been putting their relationship on display, and the obvious changes to his lifestyle have left fans and friends "concerned," said a source.

"He's being flown everywhere on her private jet, he's wearing nothing but designer clothes that she buys for him, he's living this life of excess that he always used to look down on," added the insider.

The Dune star and the makeup mogul recently jetted to Paris for a five-star getaway during Chalemet's press trip to promote his new Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

"He was there primarily for the premiere and had all sorts of interviews to do, but Kylie managed to get herself an invite. He can't seem to say no to her," our source said.

They also warned: "There's a real sense now that he's in way over his head.

"She's got her claws into him, even if he does have a roving eye. The guy's got it bad for her and there's even talk about him giving in to her mom Kris and making an appearance on The Kardashians – something that will totally taint his image and give a tacky impression right as he heads into the Oscars race."

Sources added Kylie is turning her guy into a girlie man, booking him for facials and massages and plucking his eyebrows.

"It's just so out of character," our insider added.

With A Complete Unknown up for eight Academy Awards – including a best actor nomination for Chalamet – sources said his friends' biggest fear is he will fall prey to the Kardashian curse – the reality TV machine that chews up successful men and spits them out and that it will cost him his big Oscar win.

With Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, Tristan Thompson and Kris Humphries as examples of Kardashian casualties, it's "easy to understand" why people are worried, said our industry insider.

"A lot of people in his life are afraid he's one step away from being the next in a long line of dudes who've been eaten up and spat out by the Kardashians.

"But Timmy's dancing to the beat of his own drummer here and he won't listen to anyone."

