How Trump’s Tax Reforms Boosted Casino Stocks and Corporate Profits

As the casino market in the US grows, more investors have been reviewing the opportunities and challenges in this industry, hoping to get a high return on their income should they choose to be players. A key opportunity has been the increased legalization of online casinos at the state level, as this has opened up the US to the rest of the gambling world. Now, players can rely on sites such as those listed on https://www.bestcasino.ltd/ to enjoy games without leaving their homes. But it’s not just state legislations that are paving the way for investors. President Donald Trump’s tax reforms have also been making waves. We look at what they are and how they could impact this key industry.

President Donald Trump has been quick to state that he will be making more changes to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017, which has fostered more investments in the casino industry. After all, this Act had the following effects:

Lower Taxes

It’s not a secret that businesses work hard to avoid higher expenses, be they leases or taxes. Thanks to the TCJA, corporate tax went down to 21% from 35%, which was a significant drop that allowed businesses to report higher earnings. Since taking office again, the president has stated that he plans to extend these provisions, thus making the casino sector even more attractive.

Higher Cashflows and Earnings

What’s the one thing that businesses can enjoy by cutting their expenses? Immediately after the Act came into effect, casinos were able to save a whopping 14% of their net revenue. Some used this money to bolster their market positions through more investments; others paid out higher earnings, while others expanded their market reach. With the provisions still in play, casinos will be able to keep enjoying these benefits, which will help them remain competitive while providing more jobs and opportunities to US citizens.