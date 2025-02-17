Gayle King Awkwardly Asks 'It Ends With Us' Actor Brandon Sklenar If He's 'Team Blake Lively or Team Justin Baldoni' During Interview — As The $400Million 'Harassment' Legal Battle Rages On
Gayle King has no problem addressing the nasty It Ends With Us legal battle directly.
RadarOnline.com can report the CBS Mornings anchor asked one of the leading actors, Brandon Sklenar, if he's "Team Blake Lively or Team Justin Baldoni" during a recent interview.
On Monday, February 17, Sklenar sat down for an interview on CBS Mornings to chat about the upcoming second season of the Yellowstone prequel.
King also took a moment to address the very nasty legal battle between his former co-stars and asked the question many fans might want to know.
She asked: "Are you Team Blake or Team Justin?"
Sklenar let out a laugh and replied: "I'm Team It Ends With Us."
King asked Sklenar how he was handling the very public legal dispute between his former co-stars, to which he said: "I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, and just keeping the focus on that."
He continued: "I have someone very close to me who's gone through what (Lively's character Lily is) going through for a long time, and I've been on the front lines helping her navigate that space, so that movie meant a lot to me and it means a lot to her.
"It was one of the reasons that me doing that movie gave her the strength to change her life.
"It's unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and it gets convoluted."
This isn't the first time Sklenar has addressed the legal mess.
Just days after Lively sued Baldoni and accused the director of the film of "sexual harassment," Sklenar took to Instagram to show his support for the actress.
In an Instagram Story, Sklenar, 34, voiced his support for Lively and posted a link to a New York Times article urging his followers to read the story.
He added: "For the love of God, read this."
Sklenar also tagged Lively's Instagram account and added a heart emoji.
At the time, the book's author, Colleen Hoover, also showed her support for the leading actress.
She shared a photo of the two hugging and wrote: "@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."
Hoover also included a link to a New York Times article.
However, after taking a social media hiatus amid the legal battle, Hoover recently returned to Instagram and noticeably deleted all photos of Lively and Baldoni from her account.
In December, after months of feud rumors between Baldoni and Lively, it was officially confirmed the two had a falling out after she accused the director of "sexual harassment."
Baldoni denied all of the actress' allegations and has since filed a $400million lawsuit against her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and the actress' publicist.
He also filed a lawsuit against The New York Times for $250million for their article about her claims.
Since then, they two have been battling publicly over smear campaign allegations, demanding phone records, releasing emails or texts, and more.
Their trial kicks off in 2026.