Gayle King Awkwardly Asks 'It Ends With Us' Actor Brandon Sklenar If He's 'Team Blake Lively or Team Justin Baldoni' During Interview — As The $400Million 'Harassment' Legal Battle Rages On

RadarOnline.com can report the CBS Mornings anchor asked one of the leading actors, Brandon Sklenar, if he's "Team Blake Lively or Team Justin Baldoni" during a recent interview.

Sklenar sat down for an interview on CBS Mornings to chat about the upcoming second season of the Yellowstone prequel.

King also took a moment to address the very nasty legal battle between his former co-stars and asked the question many fans might want to know.

King asked Sklenar how he was handling the very public legal dispute between his former co-stars, to which he said: "I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, and just keeping the focus on that."

He continued: "I have someone very close to me who's gone through what (Lively's character Lily is) going through for a long time, and I've been on the front lines helping her navigate that space, so that movie meant a lot to me and it means a lot to her.

"It was one of the reasons that me doing that movie gave her the strength to change her life.

"It's unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and it gets convoluted."