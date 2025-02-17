Meghan Markle 'Fuming' Over Royal Family 'Stealing' Her Friends David and Victoria Beckham as She 'Battles to Make A-List Pals'

Envy ignited the dramatic fallout between the Sussexes and the Beckhams, and now the jealousy is bubbling up once again. Meghan Markle is said to be furious over the deepening connection between Victoria and David Beckham and Prince Harry's royal family – especially after the couple's latest schmooze with King Charles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sources said Markle is in 'full meltdown mode' after the Beckhams schmoozed with King Charles at a recent event.

Article continues below advertisement

Recent photos showed the Beckhams laughing with the delighted British monarch, 76, at an exclusive black-tie dinner at HighGrove House, celebrating the theme of Slow Food and Fashion. This was just the latest in a series of cozy encounters between the A-list couple and their new royal friends, and it's allegedly sent Markle, 43, into full meltdown mode.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Duchess of Sussex previously had a close friendship with Victoria, and the Beckhams were even invited to her and Prince Harry's wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

A source spilled: "It's brought back all her old 'recollections' that she was treated badly by the royals and the Beckhams so this growing friendship is like a double blow for Meghan. "It's no secret Meghan was desperate to befriend Victoria. She was a diehard fan before she ever met Harry so she had all kinds of collaborative plans with Victoria when Harry finally introduced them."

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added: "Now it appears Kate is getting all the benefits of a friendship with Victoria, who's been quietly advising her on a possible Vogue shoot. "It's been driving Meghan bananas hearing things like this as it was supposed to be HER texting Victoria from a fitting room!"

Article continues below advertisement

Markle shared a close bond with the Spice Girl in the early days of her relationship with Harry – with the Beckhams even attending the Sussexes' wedding in 2018. Since then, their relationship has soured, and the two women are reportedly no longer in contact.

Article continues below advertisement

In November, Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed Markle and Victoria's fallout "boiled down to jealousy." She also cited Markle's accusations that Victoria leaked stories to the press, though it was later revealed to be a salon receptionist who did the dirty work.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed Markle and Victoria's fallout 'boiled down to jealousy.'

Article continues below advertisement

Author Tom Bower also claimed Markle was upset after an article about her "growing friendship" with Victoria was published. Initially, Harry and Markle blamed Victoria for the leaks, prompting a tense call from Harry to David – who denied the claims after consulting with his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Markle is reportedly refusing to accept their fallout. An insider said: "She thinks it was entirely reasonable for her to ask them about a possible media leak and that David's reaction was totally over the top – and Harry agrees. "They feel like they're rubbing their face in it by popping up at every royal envelope opening."

Article continues below advertisement

David’s enthusiastic interviews about dropping everything for Will’s friendship, his shared passion for beekeeping with the King, and his role as ambassador for the King’s Foundation aren’t helping either. The source continued: "Harry feels like they've been replaced by a surrogate Meghan and Harry, while the Beckhams have a much more elevated royal couple on speed dial."

Article continues below advertisement

Last week, RadarOnline.com reported on how Victoria has been "cringing" over David's latest vow to "bend over backward" for the British monarchy. A source explained: "She's begged him to tone down his royal praisings. She knows he's open to backlash if he's seen to be 'sucking up.'"

Article continues below advertisement

At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland last month, where he was honored with a Crystal Award for his charity work as a Goodwill Ambassador, 49-year-old David seized the moment to express his "unwavering loyalty" to the royal household. He said: "Whenever the Prince of Wales sends me a message and says, 'I need you to do this' or 'be there', it's always a 'yes.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I always get emotional talking about anything that I do with our royal family, because I've always been a huge royalist. I was brought up in a household that adored and loved everything that came with the royal family." PR expert Mark Borkowski claimed David's actions were part of a long series of calculated efforts to finally earn the knighthood he's coveted.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Victoria is allegedly 'annoyed' with her husband's attempts to get on The Royal Family's good side.

Article continues below advertisement

Borkowski said: "His unwavering loyalty, conveniently broadcast at a global stage, is an unmistakable nudge to the Establishment. "A knighthood would cement his legacy not just as an icon of sport, but as a true bastion of Britishness."