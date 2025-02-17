Revealed: Reason 'Desperate' Meghan Markle Left Prince Harry Early at Invictus Games as She 'Rushed Home to Avoid Another PR Disaster'

Although the official reason given for Markle's early departure was that she was eager to return home to the couple's two children – Archie, five, and Lilbet, three – in California, insiders claimed her early-departure was actually to avoid another PR disaster.

Days before Markle arrived in Canada, the 43-year-old posted a video on Instagram in which she spoke about meeting a family who lost their home and all of their belongings in the recent Los Angeles wildfires. Markle explained the family's teenage daughter was a Billie Eilish fan who was distraught over losing a prized t-shirt from the singer's recent tour.

Markle then showed off a stack of shirts and signed album from Eilish as she noted how excited she was to give the gift to the young girl – and then named dropped Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, whom she thanked for helping connect her to the Birds of a Feather singer.