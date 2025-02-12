Your tip
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Spending Valentine's Day APART — After Diva Duchess' 'Loved Up' Public Display at Invictus Games Was Branded Desperate… and as 'Secret Divorce Rumors Grow

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The royal couple has been dealing with split rumors for months.

Feb. 12 2025, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending the day all about love apart —as rumors swirl the royal couple is facing troubles in their marriage.

RadarOnline.com can report the former actress heading home without her husband comes right after she was branded "desperate" for trying to pack on the PDA with him during a recent event.

desperate prince harry meghan markle healing holiday divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Markle decided to leave the event and head back home without her husband.

Over the weekend, Markle and Prince Harry made a public appearance at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver.

Following the PDA-filled outing, the former actress packed her bags and headed back home to California without her husband by her side, according to The Sun.

According to the site's sources, the former actress' plan to leave was already in the works so she could return home to their two children – son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3.

One source said: "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children.

"Meghan left the games in Düsseldorf early after five days to go home.

"This is Prince Harry’s event, and she is there to support him but this was planned."

meghan markle clingy desperate display prince harry donald trump
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was spotted cozying up with one another at the event.

While appearing at the Invictus Games opening ceremony, Markle wasn't shy about showing some display of attention with her husband sitting next to her.

Users took to social media to bash the former Hollywood star after fans pointed out Harry kept "leaning away from his wife."

One person shared a screenshot of Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games on X and wrote: "Body Language 101. Dunce of Sussex leans away and feels genuine emotions as the Troll of Sussex poses and pretends."

Another X user shared: "Why doesn't Meghan Markle ever do this during her own events? Veterans & Military officials DON'T DO PDA. Look at Harry's arms next to his body, he doesn't even want Meghan kissing him."

A third person commented: "IMO she's 'lovebombing' him. She hasn't looked this doe-eyed at him since their engagement."

meghan markle clingy desperate display prince harry donald trump
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry packed on the PDA at the event amid rumors.

The royal couple not spending the romantic day of the year comes as rumors continue to swirl about marriage troubles.

For months, sources claimed Markle and Prince Harry are "leading very separate lives" and even tried a "trial separation" – and rumors only escalated when he spent his 40th birthday with friends without his wife and even took a few solo trips to New York and South Africa.

Amid the split rumors, it was reported Markle's team quietly conducted meetings with a publishing house about a book regarding her life "post-divorce."

According to the Vanity Fair article on the couple, a source claimed the book was angled on Markle's hypothetical split from Harry and not her first husband, Trevor Engleson.

Despite still being married to the royal, the former television star's team reportedly met with publishers to "gauge interest" about the potential idea.

The couple has been married since 2018.

