Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Spending Valentine's Day APART — After Diva Duchess' 'Loved Up' Public Display at Invictus Games Was Branded Desperate… and as 'Secret Divorce Rumors Grow

RadarOnline.com can report the former actress heading home without her husband comes right after she was branded "desperate" for trying to pack on the PDA with him during a recent event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending the day all about love apart —as rumors swirl the royal couple is facing troubles in their marriage.

Following the PDA-filled outing, the former actress packed her bags and headed back home to California without her husband by her side, according to The Sun.

Over the weekend, Markle and Prince Harry made a public appearance at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver .

According to the site's sources, the former actress' plan to leave was already in the works so she could return home to their two children – son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3.

One source said: "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children.

"Meghan left the games in Düsseldorf early after five days to go home.

"This is Prince Harry’s event, and she is there to support him but this was planned."