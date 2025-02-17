EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Branded 'Pathetic and Exploitative' For Telling How He Showed Son Archie, 5, Famous Landmine Footage of Tragic Mom Princess Diana — 'It's For Sympathy Votes!'
Royal commentators have reacted with rage after Prince Harry claimed to have had a conversation with his five-year-old son about LANDMINES, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One former Buckingham Palace flunkey told us: "I can't believe Harry has trotted out this nonsense to try and get some sympathy votes."
The palace staffer also vented: "Talk about exploitative or what! This conversation just didn't take place. Jeez, what else do they discuss? Global warming? The war in Gaza?
"Most five-year-olds want to talk about cartoons and snacks and not geo-politics and armed conflicts in Africa. It was a pretty pathetic and lame stunt."
Harry proudly told crowds how his five-year-old son Archie asked to see footage of 'Grandma Diana' walking through a minefield in Angola.
Speaking at the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex, 40, claimed his eldest child recently expressed curiosity about landmines, prompting a heartfelt conversation about Diana's legacy.
During an interview at a wheelchair basketball game in Vancouver, Harry told Canadian broadcaster CTV: "It's hard because kids don't always ask the right questions. There's no filter."
The royal exile – who has been frozen out of The Firm since he moved to the U.S. and ditched his duties to his family – added: "You either shut it down right away, which I will never do, or you engage in the conversation and try to explain things.
"Archie was asking about landmines so I was talking about how some of these guys participating in the Invictus Games were blown up."
The father-of-two claimed he was initially unsure how to discuss the dangers of landmines with his young son but found himself recounting stories of those affected by them.
He continued: "I think IEDs, Improvised Explosive Devices, are probably a little much at this point, but I found myself talking to him about mines when he was five years old."
However, what began as a discussion about landmines soon turned into a poignant moment of reflection his mother Princess Diana, he gushed.
"Interestingly, it gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma, which I didn't even really consider," Harry added.
"He wanted to see videos and photographs of her out there doing her thing for landmines all those years ago.
"It produced a very interesting conversation, different from what I thought it would be."
Diana's visit to Angola in 1997 as a guest of the International Red Cross became one of the most powerful humanitarian images of the time.
Donning protective gear, she famously walked through a minefield on the outskirts of Huambo, highlighting the devastating impact of landmines left behind after Angola's brutal 20-year civil war.
Months after her tragic death in August 1997, Diana's work contributed to a landmark global ban on landmines.
Harry retraced her footsteps during a visit to Angola in 2019.
Wearing body armor and a protective visor, he walked the same path in Huambo where Diana had been photographed, now a thriving community free of landmines.
Reflecting on that emotional moment, he said at the time: "It has been quite emotional retracing my mother's steps… to see the transformation that has taken place, from an unsafe and desolate place into a vibrant community."
Harry was joined by wife Meghan Markle, 43, in Canada for the seventh edition of the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women – though the couple have been hammered with rumors they have secretly split.