EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Branded 'Pathetic and Exploitative' For Telling How He Showed Son Archie, 5, Famous Landmine Footage of Tragic Mom Princess Diana — 'It's For Sympathy Votes!'

The royal exile – who has been frozen out of The Firm since he moved to the U.S. and ditched his duties to his family – added: "You either shut it down right away, which I will never do, or you engage in the conversation and try to explain things.

"Archie was asking about landmines so I was talking about how some of these guys participating in the Invictus Games were blown up."

The father-of-two claimed he was initially unsure how to discuss the dangers of landmines with his young son but found himself recounting stories of those affected by them.

He continued: "I think IEDs, Improvised Explosive Devices, are probably a little much at this point, but I found myself talking to him about mines when he was five years old."

However, what began as a discussion about landmines soon turned into a poignant moment of reflection his mother Princess Diana, he gushed.

"Interestingly, it gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma, which I didn't even really consider," Harry added.

"He wanted to see videos and photographs of her out there doing her thing for landmines all those years ago.

"It produced a very interesting conversation, different from what I thought it would be."