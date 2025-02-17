Devastated Dad Who Lost Wife and Wellness Influencer Daughter to Cancer Reveals 'Appalling' Detail in Belle Gibson Netflix series 'Apple Cider Vinegar' That Has Sparked Trauma

A devastated dad who lost his wife and wellness influencer daughter to cancer has revealed an "appalling" detail in the Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar. RadarOnline.com can report 10 years after wellness entrepreneur Jessica Ainscough lost her battle with a rare form of cancer – her father, Col Ainscough, is reliving the trauma of her death because of the "inaccurate" portrayal in the new show.

The popular new series Apple Cider Vinegar is based on the lies of Belle Gibson, who pretended to have cured brain cancer with alternative therapies. Since the release of the Netflix series, Ainscough's father has claimed the show is full of many inaccuracies. In the series, the character named Milla Blake, who is played by Australian actress Alycia Debnam-Carey, is based on the late fitness influencer.

According to the series, the late influencer and Gibson were "close friends" – which her father claims isn't true. He even alleged the cancer scammer only appeared at his daughter's memorial for the sake of her own image. He told the Daily Telegraph: "Continually linking Jess's name to Belle is appalling. Jess doesn't deserve her legacy to be tarnished by this." The late influencer's dad said he didn't watch the Netflix series but was informed of details – which he described as "insensitive and clearly profit-driven."

Ainscough was an editor for an Australian magazine before being diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma in 2008 after she noticed lumps on her left arm. She turned to conventional and holistic medicine to help cure herself and created a successful blog, The Wellness Warrior. The influencer turned to many treatments, attempting to find a cure after she was informed there's a small chance she would survive.

In the series, her father was portrayed as being unsupportive of her holistic remedies – which he has strongly denied. The late influencer's father said: "Jess was incredibly intelligent, and she and Sharyn spent months researching every possible option, including clinics worldwide. I did my own research, read about Gerson therapy, and felt confident it was manageable for our family. "I trusted Jess and Sharyn's judgment, knowing they wouldn't take such a decision lightly."

Source: Netflix Ainscough's father has claimed the show is full of many inaccuracies.

Ainscough's father explained her treatments seemed to be successful after she was "cancer-free" after two years on the Gerson program. Despite the late influencer's success, her mother, Sharyn, was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2011, just two years before losing her battle in October 2013. The tragedy continued for their family, with the late influencer's cancer returning after her mother's death. She lost her battle in February 2015, just weeks before Gibson's cancer fraud was exposed.