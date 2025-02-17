Your tip
Drea de Matteo

EXCLUSIVE: 'Crazy' Ex-Sopranos Actress Turned OnlyFans Star Drea de Matteo Claims Government Is Controlling the WEATHER Via Chemtrails and Cloud Seeding

drea de matteo podcast
Source: YouTube/@YMHStudios

de Matteo spread a conspiracy theory involving chemtrails in the sky.

Feb. 17 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Former The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo has presented a conspiracy theory involving the U.S. government using outlandish techniques to control the weather, in an effort to control the world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress-turned-OnlyFans-model is known for her far-right views and claims she was "blacklisted" from Hollywood after taking an anti-vaccine mandate stance during the Covid outbreak.

drea de matteo podcast
Source: YouTube/@YMHStudios

The actress joined her fellow 'The Sopranos' co-stars Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler on their podcast.

De Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva on the HBO mob drama The Sopranos paid another visit to the Not Today, Pal podcast run by friends and fellow Sopranos co-stars Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Near the end of a long-ranging conversation, de Matteo brought a conspiracy theory on those long-lasting cloud trails left in the sky by high-flying aircraft.

It is the 53-year-old's apparent belief that those fluffy lines are actually "chemtrails," consisting of chemical or biological agents, sprayed to control the environment without public suspicion.

According to de Matteo, in the near future, "Democrats are going to come out and normalize geoengineering the weather" for their own purposes.

chemtrails
Source: MEGA

Chemtrails created by high-speed airplanes like this one are wrongfully accused of becoming weaponized

The actress recalled a long-forgotten quote from President Lyndon Johnson saying, "He who controls the weather, will control the world." She further suggested the ability to alter the weather would be a game changer in global disputes.

She explained: "You don't need to start f---ing wars. There is a way more Insidious way to hurt mankind or to leverage the sky. You can control the crops, you can control the food, you can control the water supply, you can control the water quality."

And she went on to say the practice has been going on for years – often with the help of Hollywood: "They even paid millions of dollars to insert the (cloud) crisscrosses in the sky in old movies, so you can't say it's new."

However, chemtrail claims have been dismissed by many scientists and officials, who all say there is no evidence that the lines are anything other than long trails of condensation.

drea de matteo donald trump support hollywood maga hbo
Source: HBO

The 'Sopranos' star has shared other conspiracy theories in the past.

The government, according to de Matteo, is also using "cloud seeding" techniques, often used to create and increase winter snowfall levels to supplement water supplies, to actually control global warming, test military weapons, and oversee public health and flooding.

Fans in the podcasts' comments section were sad and confused by her revelations.

One person said: "This has to be the worst episode. Why ruin the fun podcast we love by having conspiracy theory conversations that have been clearly debunked?"

Another reacted: "Definitely gives 'everyone's crazy aunt' vibes."

While a third blasted: "She's pretty, but holy s--- there's not a lot going on in that head."

De Matteo previously said her out-there opinions, including her anti-Covid vaccine mandate belief, forced her to "switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I’m, you know, a savage."

She claimed her views and beliefs led to her being dropped by her agent, which almost cost her to lose her family's home.

So like so many other outcasts, she created an OnlyFans account.

"I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago. So, I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strikes or anything like that ever again."

