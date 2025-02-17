EXCLUSIVE: 'Crazy' Ex-Sopranos Actress Turned OnlyFans Star Drea de Matteo Claims Government Is Controlling the WEATHER Via Chemtrails and Cloud Seeding

The actress recalled a long-forgotten quote from President Lyndon Johnson saying, "He who controls the weather, will control the world." She further suggested the ability to alter the weather would be a game changer in global disputes.

She explained: "You don't need to start f---ing wars. There is a way more Insidious way to hurt mankind or to leverage the sky. You can control the crops, you can control the food, you can control the water supply, you can control the water quality."

And she went on to say the practice has been going on for years – often with the help of Hollywood: "They even paid millions of dollars to insert the (cloud) crisscrosses in the sky in old movies, so you can't say it's new."

However, chemtrail claims have been dismissed by many scientists and officials, who all say there is no evidence that the lines are anything other than long trails of condensation.