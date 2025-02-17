Polish Woman Julia Wandelt Claims NEW DNA Results 'Strongly Support' She's Madeleine McCann — Despite Previous Test Proving She's Not Missing Toddler
A Polish woman who previously claimed she's missing child Madeleine McCann has doubled down on her theory following the results of a new DNA test, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Julia Wandelt, 23, claimed the results "strongly support" her claims she's Kate and Gerry McCann's daughter, who went missing while on a family vacation in Portugal in May 2007.
Wandelt first began pushing her McCann theory on social media in 2023, eventually catching the attention of the missing girl's parents.
A DNA test revealed Wandelt had Polish, Lithuanian and Romanian heritage, which differed from the McCann's ancestry. In other words, the test disproved her claims.
While she apologized to the McCanns in 2024 and said she "regretted" coming forward with her theory, she's now doubled down on her claims following new testing.
Last week, Wandelt returned to social media with a new account – and claimed she had "results" from a new DNA test analyzed by a "world expert."
She alleged the expert compared the DNA she submitted to the crime scene after Madeleine's disappearance and alleged the matched the missing toddler's eyes, teeth and voice.
This is a developing story. More to come...