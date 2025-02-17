Polish Woman Julia Wandelt Claims NEW DNA Results 'Strongly Support' She's Madeleine McCann — Despite Previous Test Proving She's Not Missing Toddler

Julia Wandelt, 23, claimed the results "strongly support" her claims she's Kate and Gerry McCann 's daughter, who went missing while on a family vacation in Portugal in May 2007.

A Polish woman who previously claimed she's missing child Madeleine McCann has doubled down on her theory following the results of a new DNA test, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wandelt first began pushing her McCann theory on social media in 2023, eventually catching the attention of the missing girl's parents.

A DNA test revealed Wandelt had Polish, Lithuanian and Romanian heritage, which differed from the McCann's ancestry. In other words, the test disproved her claims.

While she apologized to the McCanns in 2024 and said she "regretted" coming forward with her theory, she's now doubled down on her claims following new testing.