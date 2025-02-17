Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Madeleine McCann

Polish Woman Julia Wandelt Claims NEW DNA Results 'Strongly Support' She's Madeleine McCann — Despite Previous Test Proving She's Not Missing Toddler

breaking news

A Polish woman claims new DNA results 'strongly supports' claims she's Madeleine McCann.

Feb. 17 2025, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A Polish woman who previously claimed she's missing child Madeleine McCann has doubled down on her theory following the results of a new DNA test, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Julia Wandelt, 23, claimed the results "strongly support" her claims she's Kate and Gerry McCann's daughter, who went missing while on a family vacation in Portugal in May 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

Wandelt first began pushing her McCann theory on social media in 2023, eventually catching the attention of the missing girl's parents.

A DNA test revealed Wandelt had Polish, Lithuanian and Romanian heritage, which differed from the McCann's ancestry. In other words, the test disproved her claims.

While she apologized to the McCanns in 2024 and said she "regretted" coming forward with her theory, she's now doubled down on her claims following new testing.

Last week, Wandelt returned to social media with a new account – and claimed she had "results" from a new DNA test analyzed by a "world expert."

She alleged the expert compared the DNA she submitted to the crime scene after Madeleine's disappearance and alleged the matched the missing toddler's eyes, teeth and voice.

This is a developing story. More to come...

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME
kennedy dynasty torn apart by donald trump vow release treasure trove top secret jfk assassination files pp

EXCLUSIVE: How the Kennedy Dynasty Is Being 'Torn Apart' By Donald Trump's Vow to Release Treasure Trove of Top-Secret JFK Assassination Files

fbi page stash jfk files secrets of robert kennedy martin luther king assassinations existence of aliens ppp

EXCLUSIVE: How the FBI's 'Suddenly Discovered' 2,400-Page Stash of JFK Files Is Set to Also Lift Lid on Secrets Including Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Assassinations… And Existence of ALIENS

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.