Hugh Jackman's Romance With Sutton Foster 'Won't Last Beyond a Year' as He's Displaying 'All the Signs of a Mid-Life Crisis' — According to His Spurned Ex-Wife
Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness has slammed his new romance with Sutton Foster and claimed the Wolverine star is displaying "all the signs of a mid-life crisis," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Recent confirmation of Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, dating was said to blindside Furness, 69, whom he recently divorced after nearly 30 years of marriage.
Now, Furness is said to have doubts about the pair's romance – and doesn't think the two will last very long.
A source told us that while the 69-year-old isn't bitter, she believes the "surprise romance" will last "just one year before it collapses."
Last month, Jackman and Foster took their relationship public with several PDA-filled outings, but our insider said his ex-wife thinks the relationship will "fizzle out before long."
The insider explained: "Deb can spot a midlife crisis from miles away, and she knows Hugh better than anyone.
"He's needy and he will cry on Sutton's shoulder and try to help her solve her problems, but he won't give her space – and that's just the beginning of why it won't work out, in her opinion."
They added: "The passion and novelty of their formerly under-wraps romance will fade, along with those love hormones."
Furness' assessment of her ex-husband's new relationship comes as Jackman and Foster have been put under a microscope.
A separate source claimed Sutton has "been blindsided by the public attention" and scrutiny since the lovebirds took their romance public earlier this year.
Jackman and Foster first met while they were both starring in the Broadway's The Music Man from February 2022 to January 2023.
At the time, Jackman and Furness were still married but later announced their shocking split in September 2023.
The following year, Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, whom she shares daughter Emily, seven, with. Jackman shares adult children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, with Foster.
An insider said: "His fame is on a whole other level to Sutton's – and that, combined with the ending of his long marriage, has led to intense interest in her romance with Hugh."
They further claimed Foster is "not sure how to navigate this new world she finds herself in."
The source continued: "Hugh's doing his best to help her, but he's got his own issues to deal with.
"He's having to to help his kids come to terms with the fact that the family life they've always known has ended. It's taking some time to adjust."
While Jackman and Foster initially didn't try to hide their feelings for each other – as they were caught making out at a food truck park and and seen walking holding hands out in Los Angeles – they've recently taken a step back from public life.
Then, Jackman unexpectedly canceled his July show in London's Hyde Park, citing an "unforeseen conflict."
The cancellation sparked speculation from fans wondering if there's already trouble in paradise.