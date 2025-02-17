Revealed: The Scientology Insider at Center of Donald Trump's Ukraine 'Peace Talks' as President Declares He Will Meet Mad Vlad Putin 'Soon'
A Scientologist and attorney has now found himself in the middle of President Donald Trump's "peace talks" as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues.
RadarOnline.com can reveal John P. Coale has been named the White House’s deputy Ukraine envoy, and is now at the center of what happens next in the brutal war.
Coale, who is married to Newsmax personality Greta Van Susteren, first worked alongside Trump when the former reality star hired him to file federal lawsuits against then-Twitter, Facebook, and Google.
Trump, 78, had accused the social media sites of infringing his free speech rights when they took down his accounts after the now infamous January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Luckily for Trump, he and Meta settled their lawsuit over his Facebook ban for $25million, after he and Mark Zuckerberg met face-to-face.
Coale said following the settlement: “I’ve been working to get people to the table for two years now. Of course, the election helped."
With their victory, Coale now has the trust of Trump as he now focuses on Ukraine.
All this comes as Trump is set to meet with Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, "very soon."
On Sunday, Trump told reporters of his future meeting in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh: "There’s no time set, but it could be very soon."
He added: "It’ll be soon; we’ll see what happens," and said he believes Putin wants to end the war.
“They have a big powerful machine, you understand that. They defeated Hitler and they defeated Napoleon. They’ve been fighting a long time."
He continued: "They’ve done it before. But I think he would like to stop fighting.”
Despite Trump's optimism, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio doesn't believe an end to the war will happen overnight.
In an interview with with CBS’s Face the Nation earlier in the day, Rubio said: "Obviously, it has to be followed up by action. So, the next few weeks and days will determine whether it’s serious or not.
“Ultimately, one phone call does not make peace. One phone call does not solve a war as complex as this one.”
However, it seems Rubio – as many in Trump's administration – isn't aware of what the president is thinking.
He admitted: "I don’t have any details for you this morning, other than to say that we stand ready to follow the president’s lead on this and begin to explore ways, if those opportunities present itself, to begin a process towards peace."
On the other side of the conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear he would “never accept” any agreement reached without his country’s involvement.
“This is the war in Ukraine, against us, and it’s our human losses,” Zelenskyy said while at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.
Ahead of an emergency summit on Monday to discuss the situation in United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is “ready and willing” to send British troops to Ukraine to help keep the peace in the event a deal is made to stop the fighting.
"I do not say that lightly,” Starmer told the Daily Telegraph.
He continued: “I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way, but any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent and the security of this country."
“The end of this war, when it comes, cannot merely become a temporary pause before Putin attacks again, Starmer added.