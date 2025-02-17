Watch Terrified Passenger Take SELFIE Video While Dangling in Wreckage of Delta Plane Crash Hailed a 'Miracle' As 80 Survivors Walked Away — With 15 Injured Including 3 Critically

Several injuries have been reported after a Delta flight from Minnesota crashed and caught fire upon landing in Ontario, Canada. RadarOnline.com can reveal Delta Flight 4819 overturned on the snowy tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport around 2:45 p.m. local time on Monday – with several terrified travelers capturing the harrowing experience on camera.

Source: X Eight people have been reported injured, with one in critical condition.

Videos on social media and a live feed from the airport show the plane flipped over, with passengers walking away as crews work to put out the fire. The CRJ-900 took off from Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, according to the FAA.

Source: MEGA Several passengers documented the terrifying incident.

The airport wrote on X shortly after the accident: "Toronto Pearson (airport) is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for." The FAA has issued a ground stop for all flights departing to Pearson, and passengers have been advised to contact their airline directly to confirm if their travel plans have been impacted.

At least 15 individuals have been hospitalized according to Peel Regional Paramedic Services, with three being listed in critical condition – including one child. As of 3:40 p.m. ET, all 80 people had evacuated from the plane, according to sources.

A Delta flight carrying roughly 80 passengers from Minnesota appears to have crash landed at Toronto Pearson Airport. No casualties have been reported as of this time. Numerous photos and videos have been released showing passengers safely exiting the plane, which flipped upside… pic.twitter.com/YWjztVufla — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 17, 2025

Aviation enthusiasts speculated on a message board the strong crosswinds – which reached 40mph on the ground – may have caused the jet to flip. A few shocked survivors also recorded themselves inside the plane after it turned, and on the tarmac after they had escaped. You can watch one of the videos below:

One of the passengers was filming from inside the Delta Toronto plane crash just after impact.pic.twitter.com/y9IU1d1LqS — Jere_Memez (@Jere_Memez) February 17, 2025

Passenger Ashley Zook took to Snapchat saying: "I was just in a plane crash. Oh my god." John Nelson, another person on board, posted jaw-dropping footage on Facebook capturing the moment he exited the aircraft. He said: "We just landed. Our plane crashed - it's upside down. Most people are going to be okay."

This incident comes just weeks after the widely covered mid-air collision over the Potomac River between an Army Black Hawk and an American Airlines regional jet. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating potential issues with radio communication and altimeter errors, sparking growing concerns about regional flight safety and industry protocols.

It also comes shortly after President Donald Trump began his purge of hundreds of FAA employees last week – with probationary workers being targeted in emails on Friday notifying them they had been fired. According to an air traffic controller, the affected workers include those hired for FAA radar, landing, and navigational aid maintenance.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association said in a statement it was "analyzing the effect of the reported federal employee terminations on aviation safety, the national airspace system and our members." Other FAA employees who were let go had been working on a classified early warning radar system for Hawaii, announced by the Air Force in 2023, to detect incoming cruise missiles.

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump began his purge of hundreds of FAA employees last week.