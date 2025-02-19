WATCH: Taylor Swift Hailed by Jason Kelce For Having 'Staggering' Impact on NFL Star Brother Travis' Life As Rumors Go Into Overdrive Couple are Secretly Engaged

Jason was a guest on former NFL colleagues Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth's podcast, Fitz and Whit.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center gushed about how mature his brother has suddenly become, without ever mentioning Swift's name – but, you know.

Jason, 37, reflected: "One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up, like, he was like Peter Pan, and like, the Lost Boys."

The older brother revealed pre-Swift, Travis' home was more of a man cave, with only a basketball hoop and a pool table in his living room.

But that's all changing now, Jason shared, thanks to a special someone: "I think that sometimes, you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you, and that’s a good thing.”