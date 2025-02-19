WATCH: Taylor Swift Hailed by Jason Kelce For Having 'Staggering' Impact on NFL Star Brother Travis' Life As Rumors Go Into Overdrive Couple are Secretly Engaged
Travis Kelce's brother has praised Taylor Swift for making a man out of the football great.
Jason Kelce revealed the billion dollar singer has forced Travis to grow up, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as rumors run rampant a proposal is coming next.
Jason was a guest on former NFL colleagues Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth's podcast, Fitz and Whit.
The retired Philadelphia Eagles center gushed about how mature his brother has suddenly become, without ever mentioning Swift's name – but, you know.
Jason, 37, reflected: "One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up, like, he was like Peter Pan, and like, the Lost Boys."
The older brother revealed pre-Swift, Travis' home was more of a man cave, with only a basketball hoop and a pool table in his living room.
But that's all changing now, Jason shared, thanks to a special someone: "I think that sometimes, you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you, and that’s a good thing.”
Post-Swift Travis is a whole new man, a change Jason noted was "staggering."
He revealed: "Trav, he is growing up. He’s still, though, got that youthful enthusiasm. I think he’ll kinda always have that, it’s just part of his personality."
The brother called the Super Bowl winning tight end "a free spirit in the best possible way."
Jason noted: "I think it’s one of the reasons every teammate has loved playing with him and anybody that’s ever met Trav, you can’t help but just love the guy.”
It seems Swift certainly "can't help but love the guy" as well, as the couple quickly approach their two-year anniversary in July.
If Travis' next move is to drop down to one knee, he has the support of his mom and dad. A source close to the tight end told Page Six mom Donna, dad Ed, and brother Jason, "would love to see Taylor and Travis spend their lives together."
The insider confided Travis' family "adores" Swift and think she's his "perfect fit."
According to the insider: "They’ve never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before."
And the good vibes extend to the singer's side as well, as the source explained: "Their families blend seamlessly."
If there is a proposal, it will be the only ring ceremony Travis is a part of this year. After losing in the big game, the aging athlete has admitted time is running out, and retirement could be next.
Speaking on the New Heights podcast he shares with his brother Jason,Travis confessed: "I'm gonna take some time to figure it out.
"I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it's gonna be a wholehearted decision, and I'm not half-a--ing it, and I'm fully here for them."
Of course, the idea of quitting your job is a lot easier when you have someone to love to come home to. And Travis comes home to the biggest pop star on the planet.
As RadarOnline.com has revealed, Travis has already told pals he's "dreaming" of being billionaire Swift's house husband.
The famous couple has been dodging rumors they are already engaged, but if and when that does happen, he's more than ready to hang up his cleats for good and support Swift's global music empire.
A source told us: "He can't wait to be looking after Taylor 24/7. He wants to be somewhere between a house husband, a mentor, and a manager. That's his dream: to get married to Taylor and hang up his boots.
"He knows his body can't take too much more of the pain he receives in the NFL, and that will be Taylor's gain."