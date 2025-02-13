Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors in Overdrive as It's Revealed Travis Kelce's Parents 'Would Love' To See NFL Star and Girlfriend 'Spend Lives Together'
Travis Kelce already has the blessing of one set of parents, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as rumors he's set to pop the question to Taylor Swift ramp up.
The Kansas City Chiefs star now has plenty of time to plan the perfect proposal, as his season – and possibly career – have come to an end.
Kelce is still reeling from the drubbing he and his teammates received in the Super Bowl at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. For the 35-year-old, it was a disappointing end to a subpar season. Now he has to decide what's next for his hall of fame career.
Certain to weigh in on that decision is his relationship with Swift, which is closing in on its second year.
If Kelce's next move is to drop down to one knee, he has the support of his mom and dad. A source close to the tight end told Page Six mom Donna, dad Ed, and brother Jason, "would love to see Taylor and Travis spend their lives together."
The insider confided Kelce's family "adores" Swift and think she's his "perfect fit."
According to the insider: "They’ve never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before."
And the good vibes extend to the singer's side as well, as the source explained: "Their families blend seamlessly."
If there is a proposal, it will be the only ring ceremony Kelce is a part of this year. After losing in the big game, the aging athlete has admitted time is running out.
Speaking on the New Heights podcast he shares with his brother Jason, himself a former NFL star, Kelce confessed: "I'm gonna take some time to figure it out.
"I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it's gonna be a wholehearted decision, and I'm not half-a--ing it, and I'm fully here for them."
Kelce has always been lauded for giving a lot to the game and is already recognized as one of the best tight ends of all time, and a sure-fire hall of famer.
But his success has come at a price in terms of his personal health. And more success only means more games in the grueling NFL season.
He explained: "'The fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and these Super Bowls, that means I'm playing an extra three games than everybody else in the entire league.
"That's a lot of wear and tear on your body, and it's a lot of time spent in the building, focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand, every challenge that you set up for yourself. That process can be grueling, it can weigh on you.
"It can make you better [but] it can drive you crazy at the same time, and right now it's one of those things where it was kind of driving me crazy this year."
Of course, the idea of quitting your job is a lot easier when you have someone to love to come home to. And Kelce comes home to the biggest pop star on the planet.
As RadarOnline.com has revealed, Kelce has already told pals he's "dreaming" of being billionaire Swift's house husband.
The famous couple has been dodging rumors they are already engaged, but if and when that does happen, he's more than ready to hang up his cleats for good and support Swift's global music empire.
A source told us: "He can't wait to be looking after Taylor 24/7. He wants to be somewhere between a house husband, a mentor, and a manager. That's his dream: to get married to Taylor and hang up his boots.
"He knows his body can't take too much more of the pain he receives in the NFL, and that will be Taylor's gain."