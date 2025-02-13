Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors in Overdrive as It's Revealed Travis Kelce's Parents 'Would Love' To See NFL Star and Girlfriend 'Spend Lives Together'

Kelce is still reeling from the drubbing he and his teammates received in the Super Bowl at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. For the 35-year-old, it was a disappointing end to a subpar season. Now he has to decide what's next for his hall of fame career.

Certain to weigh in on that decision is his relationship with Swift, which is closing in on its second year.

If Kelce's next move is to drop down to one knee, he has the support of his mom and dad. A source close to the tight end told Page Six mom Donna, dad Ed, and brother Jason, "would love to see Taylor and Travis spend their lives together."

The insider confided Kelce's family "adores" Swift and think she's his "perfect fit."

According to the insider: "They’ve never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before."

And the good vibes extend to the singer's side as well, as the source explained: "Their families blend seamlessly."