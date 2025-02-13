Inside VERY Glamorous Life of Kim Kardashian's On-Screen Husband Matthew Noszka — How Actor, 32, Has Modeled in His Undies and Owns Bike Business… As We Reveal Identity of His Famous U.S. Sports Star Grandfather
Kim Kardashian has gotten married for a fourth time to a much younger man – but RadarOnline.com can report it's all just pretend and part of her latest acting endeavor.
Despite it being just for the cameras, the reality star and her new hunky "hubby" Matthew Noszka looked like quite the pair while filming.
Kardashian, 44, "married" the 32-year-old actor and model on the beach set of her new Ryan Murphy series, All's Fair. The Daily Mail reported the two had just said their "I do's" and were ending the ceremony with a steamy kiss.
The pair glowed as they held hands and walked barefoot along the surf and sand as waves splashed over the
Kardashian dazzled in a tight fitting white bridal gown and veil, while Noszka was dressed in a pale blue suit during filming.
But don't go shipping a real life romance with his Kardashian co-star – Noszka is a taken man, engaged to 31-year-old model Inanna Sarkis. The couple have a four-year-old daughter together – Nova – born in September 2020.
They announced their engagement in 2022 after he popped the question during a romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy.
Noszka will play Kardashian's love interest in the upcoming legal drama, in which the Skims founder will play Los Angeles' most successful divorce lawyer who also happens to work in an all-female law firm.
Long before becoming an actor, and before even becoming a highly sought-after model, the Pittsburgh native was a basketball star at Seaton (don't-call-us-Hall) Hill University, a private college in neighboring Greensburg.
He was already basketball royalty, as his grandfather, Stan Noszka, was a former professional basketball player for the Boston Celtics.
After his junior year at college, Noszka went into construction. A New York based modelling agency scout came across his social media and quickly swooped him up. It didn't take long for him to book a gig with Nike.
Blake Lively Admitted She 'Poisoned' Entire Cast Against Male Co-Star Because She Was 'Upset' He Was Hired — As Actress' Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni Explodes
With his good looks and boyish charm, his career exploded, and he worked with major brands including Hugo Boss, Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren and Versace.
He then parlayed his modeling bookings into some acting roles on several popular film and television projects. In 2023, he had a bit part in the raunchy Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings.
Most recently, Noszka played a championship MMA fighter in the Prime Video drama Perfect Addiction.
When he's not acting or posing for pictures in his unmentionables, Noszka can likely be found at 412 Motorsport, his bike business in Los Angeles, but named after Pittsburgh's area code.
This will be Kardashian's second TV collaboration with Murphy, after previously starring in Season 12 of his American Horror Story.
As Radar previously reported, the fashion icon earned rave reviews from at least one viewer – her daughter North West. The 11-year-old beamed with pride after watching her mom burst onto the acting scene last year.
Cameras were rolling for her reality show, as Kardashian hosted a viewing party for the first episode of AHS: Delicate.
After watching the episode, a smiling North told cameras: "I couldn't even believe it was her," adding, "She was so good."
The compliments were echoed by her famous sisters and mother, as Scott Disick declared: "I smell an Emmy."