Inside VERY Glamorous Life of Kim Kardashian's On-Screen Husband Matthew Noszka — How Actor, 32, Has Modeled in His Undies and Owns Bike Business… As We Reveal Identity of His Famous U.S. Sports Star Grandfather

Kardashian, 44, "married" the 32-year-old actor and model on the beach set of her new Ryan Murphy series, All's Fair. The Daily Mail reported the two had just said their "I do's" and were ending the ceremony with a steamy kiss.

The pair glowed as they held hands and walked barefoot along the surf and sand as waves splashed over the

Kardashian dazzled in a tight fitting white bridal gown and veil, while Noszka was dressed in a pale blue suit during filming.

But don't go shipping a real life romance with his Kardashian co-star – Noszka is a taken man, engaged to 31-year-old model Inanna Sarkis. The couple have a four-year-old daughter together – Nova – born in September 2020.

They announced their engagement in 2022 after he popped the question during a romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy.