Warped Josef Fritzl Set to Be Freed from Prison THIS YEAR — With Monster Who Used Daughter as Dungeon Sex Slave Convinced He'll Be Greeted by 'Cheers' from Fans
Josef Fritzl is reportedly set to be freed from prison THIS YEAR — and the monster who used his daughter as a sex slave is reportedly convinced he will be greeted by fans.
RadarOnline.com can report the disturbed monster — who was was jailed for life in 2009 after keeping his daughter locked up as his sex slave for 24 years — will submit a parole application in weeks through his legal team.
Lawyers for Fritzl, 89, revealed they are confident he will be released having served just 15 years for his disturbing crimes and argued he no longer poses a danger to the public due to his condition.
The monster's lawyer Astrid Wagner told the Daily Mirror: "We will start an action in March and call for parole and if the court rejects it we will appeal and given his condition I believe he will be released by next year.
"He wants to live close to where he previously did and he wants to live alone but I think that is very unlikely given his age and condition. He would need a carer and none of his friends or family want to know.:
Wagner continued: "Ms Wagner said: "He believes that when he is released, he will come out to a big celebration with people cheering and music and wanting to shake his hand. This is obviously not the case. It is a fantasy. I don't think he fully understands what the world really thinks. Every time I see him, he says he regrets his decisions every day.
"He has ruined his life. He always talks about his regrets about his crimes. He thinks he has friends on the outside, but he hasn’t. One thing he accepts is that his family no longer want to see him and respects that."
In 2008, Fritzl's terrifying and disturbing crimes were brought to light after Elizabeth was allowed to take her oldest daughter to the hospital after she fell seriously ill.
It was then she used that moment to finally talk to police and reveal details about the disturbing nightmare she has been living with her own father.
Fritzl began molesting his daughter when she was only 11 years old and raped her more than 3,000 times.
Over those horrifying years, he fathered seven children with her.
Three of the children were raised by Elizabeth, while the other three were raised by Fritzl and his wife Rosemarie.
One of the children died a few days after birth and the body was disposed by him in an incinerator.
Rosemarie eventually divorced Fritzl after the disturbing truth was revealed.