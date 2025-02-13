Hollywood Leftie Seth Rogen Believes Donald Trump Seized Power Again Because 'People Got Sick of Hippies Doing Acid'

While discussing his creative future and the fear of being canceled for being "woke" under the second Trump administration, Rogen, 42, brushed off concerns felt by many in the industry.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Rogen said: "It's not like we sit down like, all right, new president, what movie do we write? I assume that's what Adam McKay is doing, but it's not how we choose what we're going to work on next."

Although Rogen has long been outspoken with his left-leaning views – including once branding Texas Senator Ted Cruz a "fascist piece of s---" during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021 – the actor remained surprisingly optimistic as he explained he still has hope for the country despite current tension and division.