Hollywood Leftie Seth Rogen Believes Donald Trump Seized Power Again Because 'People Got Sick of Hippies Doing Acid'
Seth Rogen has shared an outlandish theory about how Donald Trump managed to seize power again despite his numerous scandals and indictments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Freaks and Geeks star said the controversial president was able to defeat Kamala Harris in the 2024 election because voters were "tired of hippies on acid" and wanted to "clean up these streets a little bit."
While discussing his creative future and the fear of being canceled for being "woke" under the second Trump administration, Rogen, 42, brushed off concerns felt by many in the industry.
In a recent interview with Esquire, Rogen said: "It's not like we sit down like, all right, new president, what movie do we write? I assume that's what Adam McKay is doing, but it's not how we choose what we're going to work on next."
Although Rogen has long been outspoken with his left-leaning views – including once branding Texas Senator Ted Cruz a "fascist piece of s---" during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021 – the actor remained surprisingly optimistic as he explained he still has hope for the country despite current tension and division.
He said: "I personally try not to go too dark on all of it and think like, 'Oh, are we on the precipice of global societal collapse?' Since the end of the Civil War, America's remained a very divided country in a lot of ways."
Rogen explained Trump's shocking victory was merely the result of the country's natural tendency to "ebb and flow" with the times.
The Superbad star explained: "People get sick of seeing f-----g hippies doing acid and f-----g on their lawns, and they're like, Let's f------g clean up these streets a little bit. And then people get sick of seeing f-----g dorks cleaning up the streets and they go back the other way."
Rogen added: "That's not to say it doesn’t have very real and troubling ramifications on many people's lives, but I try to maintain hope that the ball will roll onwards, even though it might be wobbling back and forth."
The star went on to liken the "ebb and flow" of the country's political climate to cinematic themes.
He explained: "I think movies are a good indicator of the culture.
"Like, there was the westerns era, and then it got more thoughtful, movies like Apocalypse Now and Platoon that critiqued the Vietnam War. And then the irony was stripped away and it was just Arnold Schwarzenegger back in the jungle just shooting the living f--- out of everything.
"It just ebbs and flows."