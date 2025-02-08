Elon Musk 'Takes Over' for President Trump in Oval Office in TIME's Controversial Cover as Critics Rage Magazine 'Trying to Divide' Don and his 'First Buddy'
A TIME magazine cover of Elon Musk "taking over" for President Donald Trump in the Oval Office has sparked controversy, with critics declaring the publication is "trying to divide" the controversial friendship between the two men, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The cover featured the Tesla CEO smirking as he sat behind the Resolute Desk against a contrasting red background.
Musk's cover was accompanied with an article entitled "Inside Elon Musk's War on Washington," which discussed recent questionable and jarring moves by the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), including DOGE staffers demanding full access to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
On DOGE, the article stated: "Its power derives from Musk, the wealthiest person on the planet, who has been deputized to dismantle vast swaths of the federal bureaucracy—slashing budgets, gutting the civil service, and stripping independent agencies of the ability to impede the President's objectives."
As the article began making its rounds online, supporters and critics alike flooded TIME's comment to section and shared brutally honest thoughts on what they believed the image represented.
Some applauded the outlet for calling out Musk's so-called government takeover, despite not being an elected official, while others raised concerns about the publication seemingly trying to add more fuel to an already chaotic fire brewing in Washington D.C.
One X user wrote: "President Musk is a terrible president. VP Trump should step in and take charge."
Another ripped the outlet for adding to current political turmoil, saying: "It seems like this cover will only create more division – both intra-party & inter-party."
A third cried: "Your games of trying to divide Elon and Trump won’t work anymore. Work harder."
Meanwhile, on Instagram, more social media users reacted in horror to the image of Musk in the Oval Office.
One user commented, "Scary and accurate all at once," as another wrote, "This picture is so telling. Trump really doesn’t realize he's being played."
A third remarked: "Oh someone’s going to be big mad. Hopefully it starts the breakup so this “move fast and break things” doesn't destroy our country."
Of course, this isn't the first time an image of Musk or his close ties to the Oval Office have caused a stir online.
While speaking at Trump's inauguration rally, Musk made a "questionable gesture" resembling a Nazi salute to the crowd, in which he slapped his chest before sending his arm straight out in front of him at a very specific angle. He repeated the move more than once.
While Musk attempted to brush off the move, critics from around the world called him out and branded the gesture a signal of extremism entering the White House.
But more telling – and disturbing – was the praise he received from known far-right leaders.
Far-right commentator Evan Kilgore commented: "Did Elon Musk just Heil Hitler? We are so back," while a chapter of the white nationalist group White Lives Matter also posted on Telegram: “The White Flame will rise again."