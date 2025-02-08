How 'The Office' Creator Ricky Gervais Has Been Drowning in TWO YEAR Property War Over Flooded $5.4Million Mansion — As He Pleads to Knock it Down and Build Dream $8M Palace
Ricky Gervais desperately continues to try and upgrade his current home after it was brutally impacted by water from the Thames.
The Office creator has been thwarted by council officials again as he still wants to replace his home with an even splashier – and pricier – one, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During his battle to get approval for his dream home, the funnyman sent in photos to the local council of his home under water in hopes of getting planners in his corner, and to receive the green light to build his luxury pad in Buckinghamshire.
However, Gervais got some bad news, as his plan was deemed "inappropriate" as it is in a high flood risk zone – despite the 63-year-old wanting to to raise the ground floor by 3ft.
Gervais then submitted revised plans, reducing the height and width of the building. But once again he was rejected.
Officials, according to The Sun, explained: "The development represents inappropriate and more vulnerable development in a high flood risk zone.
"It fails to demonstrate that the development would not have an adverse impact on flood risk within and around the site through the use of appropriate measures to deal with flood risk and surface water drainage to and from the site."
They added: "The applicant has failed to demonstrate that the proposals comply with relevant development plan policies.
"There are no conditions that would overcome the concerns outlined above and enable planning permission to be granted. As such, the recommendation is for refusal."
The comedian bought the three-bedroom property in question for $2.8million in 2014, but it is now believed to be worth over $5million. Gervais' much-talked about upgrades would include a new master bedroom, a tennis court, and even a pond.
The home would also have a home gym, a reading area, fireplaces, and more.
In a design statement, Gervais' planning agent said: "It is worth noting that there were no objections from neighbors to the proposal.
"The proposed scheme seeks to create a high-quality, sustainable dwelling that will be flood resilient and significantly enhances its built and natural surroundings."
Chelsea Handler Ripped for 'Sexual Harassment' Joke in 2025 Critics Choice Awards Opener as Host Mocks Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Battle
However, Gervais shouldn't feel too bad as he still owns an $18million mansion in Hampstead – despite fans claiming it looks like he resides in a "psych ward."
In January, the TV star showed off pictures of his new mansion in London, but fans noted the white walls and white marble floors created a mirror effect in the room – and also called out the mostly empty and color-less space.
One person joked at the time: "Love what you have done to the place has that real psychopath mentality ward vibes," as another added, "Must be weird living in a private hospital."
"I call that floor, 'too slippery and awaiting a workplace injury report to be filled out because a liquid was left spilt," a user said, referring to the home's slick floors.