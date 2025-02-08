Chelsea Handler Ripped for 'Sexual Harassment' Joke in 2025 Critics Choice Awards Opener as Host Mocks Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Battle

During Handler's opener, she discussed fans at home needing a "distraction" from all currently going on in the country – especially with Donald Trump at the helm.

She said: "It's important in times like these to have a distraction. And that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively."

"Thank you for providing us with that distraction" she continued.

Handler added: "I'm grateful. I think we're all grateful. And I think we're good."