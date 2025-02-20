We Reveal FIVE Times 'Desperate' Duchess Meghan Markle Has Faced Rip-Off Claims — As Spanish Town and Fashion Line Owner Get Set To Sue Her For Copyright Infringement
Meghan Markle is no stranger to plagiarism accusations as she tries to grow her business empire.
RadarOnline.com can report the former Hollywood actress has recently found herself in hot water yet again after she announced her "rebrand" to her lifestyle company.
'As Ever' Name Scandal
As RadarOnline.com reported, Markle revealed her new lifestyle company name and logo, and it didn't take long for her to receive massive backlash from fans.
She revealed her new brand name – As Ever – in an Instagram video, which quickly led to fans claiming she ripped off the name from a New York-based clothing business owner, Mark Kolski.
After Markle's announcement, Kolski took to Instagram to tell his loyal customers he is aware. Plus, in an interview with The Sun, he revealed he is currently "exploring all possibilities" because he is not changing the name.
He added: "I'm a very small business, it’s a family-run operation. I’m essentially a one-man band. This new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it.
Logo Backlash
After revealing the logo for the rebrand, fans claimed the As Ever design was extremely similar to the Coat of Arms of Porreres in Majorca.
The logo features a palm tree as a nod to the couple’s home in Montecito, while the two hummingbirds – which is allegedly Prince Harry's favorite after he allegedly saw one in their home after the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
Beekeeping Hobby
In early January, Markle kicked off the new year by sharing the trailer for her new Netflix series, With love, Meghan.
Shortly after the release, eagle-eyed viewers claimed she was piggybacking on sister-in-law Kate Middleton's interest in beekeeping.
As seen in the video, Markle was quickly seen all dressed up to collect honey from a bees nest.
One user took to social media to slam the former actress: "And you know who keeps bees? Princess Catherine at her home in Amner Hall. It's one of her passions. Meghan has never had an original idea ever."
Another wrote that beekeeping it was "something the King, Prince William, and Princess Catherine have been doing for years – no, a beekeeper she's not. Copied that off the royals."
Emma Weymouth Similarities
The comparison to sister-in-law Kate wasn't the only thing fans pointed out in the Netflix trailer.
Other viewers have compared scenes from the trailer to those in the YouTube cooking show Emma's Kitchen, which is hosted by Marchioness and chef Emma Weymouth.
One wrote on X: "Why is Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, trying to channel Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath? TBH, Emma seems more natural, while Meghan often seems like she's acting from a script. I think Meghan should focus strictly on charity work."
A second added: "This woman has no original idea! This is a copy of Emma's Kitchen!" And a third tweeted: "Very much like Emma's Kitchen on YouTube."
'Desperate Duchess' Meghan Markle is Hit With Yet Another 'Plagiarism' Claim As Shop Owner Whose Business Shares 'As Ever' Name Slams her 'Rebrand'
Goop Comparisons
While Markle seems excited about her rebrand launch – it's not the most original idea, as many celebrities already have lifestyle companies.
While building her brand, Markle faced criticism for the similarities between her project and other celebrity brands, such as Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop.
A source told New Idea Magazine: "People have noticed it looks like the stuff Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website puts out, as well as Martha Stewart's books and TV shows."
They added: "Had Netflix and Meghan done a little more research, some of the more obvious double-ups could've been avoided.
"Instead, their inclusions have exposed Meghan to a huge backlash."