We Reveal FIVE Times 'Desperate' Duchess Meghan Markle Has Faced Rip-Off Claims — As Spanish Town and Fashion Line Owner Get Set To Sue Her For Copyright Infringement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Markle revealed her new lifestyle company name and logo, and it didn't take long for her to receive massive backlash from fans.

She revealed her new brand name – As Ever – in an Instagram video, which quickly led to fans claiming she ripped off the name from a New York-based clothing business owner, Mark Kolski.

After Markle's announcement, Kolski took to Instagram to tell his loyal customers he is aware. Plus, in an interview with The Sun, he revealed he is currently "exploring all possibilities" because he is not changing the name.

He added: "I'm a very small business, it’s a family-run operation. I’m essentially a one-man band. This new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it.