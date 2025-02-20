Robert De Niro, 81, Reveals how Parenthood Has Cost Him Relaxing Hobby — After We Revealed He 'Has Non-Diaper Changing Policy' for 7th Child

De Niro shares 20-month-old Gia with his professional martial artist girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45. The great-grandfather also has six other children: Drena, 56, and Raphael, 47, with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott; Elliot, 25, and Helen, 12, with ex-wife Grace Hightower; and twins Aaron and Julian, 28, with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.

The Taxi Driver star told the BBC it makes for a full house – one that distracts him from a passion of his.

He admitted: "I don’t watch as many movies as I should, I try to watch films, especially that I’m into."

Instead, he succumbs to watching whatever the nearly 2-year-old wants: "I just wanna keep up, but I watch current events, if you will. News, stuff like that. Now I watch with my little girl, The Wiggles and (YouTuber) Ms Rachel.

De Niro continued: "I didn't know of them until I started seeing them and my daughter loves to watch them... But they’re great!"

However, the thespian seems to have missed out on the current biggest global craze. When asked, "Do you know about Bluey?" he promised: "I’ll look (them) up, I’ll look for them."