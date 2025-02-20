Robert De Niro, 81, Reveals how Parenthood Has Cost Him Relaxing Hobby — After We Revealed He 'Has Non-Diaper Changing Policy' for 7th Child
Robert De Niro confessed having a baby daughter at age 81 has forced him to make some unwanted lifestyle changes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Oscar winning actor said it's worth it to spend time with his little girl.
De Niro shares 20-month-old Gia with his professional martial artist girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45. The great-grandfather also has six other children: Drena, 56, and Raphael, 47, with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott; Elliot, 25, and Helen, 12, with ex-wife Grace Hightower; and twins Aaron and Julian, 28, with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.
The Taxi Driver star told the BBC it makes for a full house – one that distracts him from a passion of his.
He admitted: "I don’t watch as many movies as I should, I try to watch films, especially that I’m into."
Instead, he succumbs to watching whatever the nearly 2-year-old wants: "I just wanna keep up, but I watch current events, if you will. News, stuff like that. Now I watch with my little girl, The Wiggles and (YouTuber) Ms Rachel.
De Niro continued: "I didn't know of them until I started seeing them and my daughter loves to watch them... But they’re great!"
However, the thespian seems to have missed out on the current biggest global craze. When asked, "Do you know about Bluey?" he promised: "I’ll look (them) up, I’ll look for them."
One thing the octogenarian refuses to look for, however, is a poopy diaper. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, De Niro boasts he doesn't change diapers for Gia – even as friends think he's a "rotten bum" to leave it all to his baby mama.
An insider added: "It's pretty insensitive to brag about being a deadbeat diaper changer, but he's an old-school guy.
"He insists he changed diapers with his older kids, but clearly doesn't see it as all that important now. He likes to be the Disneyland dad and swan in and out and leave the heavy lifting to Tiffany."
While martial arts expert Chen "tolerates it," according to sources, others told us some of their pals "think it's lousy" and "feel he would bond better with Gia and strengthen his relationship with Tiffany as well if he stepped up."
Chen met her future man on the set of 2015's The Intern while De Niro was still married to Grace Hightower. They started dating in 2021 when he was single again.
He welcomed Gia, his seventh kid and first with Tiffany, in April 2023, and sources said the tot has him wrapped around her finger.
De Niro gushed about his daughter, saying: "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this or that just goes away when I look at her. That in itself is wondrous."
He also noted his senior citizen age: "I want to be around for as long as I can to enjoy it, enjoy her."
Added the insider: "As for the wedding, it's likely to be short and sweet with no fancy frills. He'll marry Tiffany if that's what she wants and begrudge every moment.