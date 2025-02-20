Your tip
Jeff Bezos Mocks 'James Bond' Original Producers By Crowdsourcing Spy Suggestions in 'Victory Lap' after Amazon Takes Full Creative Control of Franchise – as Wait for New Film Tops 3 Years

photo of Daniel Craig as James Bond
Source: Universal

Daniel Craig was the most recent Bond.

Feb. 20 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wasted little time after his company's blockbuster acquisition of the James Bond franchise to troll producers across the pond, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The billionaire has already asked the public to help him pick the next secret agent man, as fans grow tired waiting for the next film.

barbara broccoli
Source: MEGA

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson will step back from their Bond duties.

Fans were left shaken AND stirred by the bombshell news Thursday that Bezos and Amazon MGM have assumed creative control of the 007 franchise.

The movies and characters were first brought to the big screen by Albert "Cubby" Broccoli in 1962' Dr. No. Decades later, he handed the reigns to his daughter Barbara Broccoli and son-in-law Michael G. Wilson.

Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson, and Broccoli formed a new joint venture in which the couple will co-own James Bond intellectual property rights — but Amazon MGM will have creative control.

The announcement Thursday means that for the first time in the more than half a century, the name "Broccoli" won't have a say in such important decisions as which actor will play Bond.

Already, new Bond boss Bezos flaunted his acquisition, asking fans on X: "Who’d you pick as the next Bond?" The overwhelming response so far is former Superman Henry Cavill.

As part of the deal, Amazon has anticipated expanding the franchise beyond movies – a prospect that has die-hard fans frightened.

On X, one person warned: "The end of an era for sure. Remember when George Lucas handed Star Wars over to Disney? That."

As another predicted: "We used to get a (generally) very good James Bond movie every few years, but that’s all out the window now. Get ready for Young Q and 00 Origins: Trevelyan and other unwatchable Amazon Prime slop going forward."

Even Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo offered his two cents: "It’s kinda sad to see the last family-owned movie franchise handed over to the suits, and I’m sure Amazon MGM is salivating, BUT… "DON’T cinematic universe James Bond. "It is one of our last, great theatrical events. Don’t dilute that with a plethora of streaming spin-offs."

sean connery james bond
Source: MEGA

Sean Connery was a fan favorite as Bond.

Still, other fans are just anxious for whatever will happen to the franchise actually happen soon. The next chapter may not hit the big screen for years, due to ongoing legal battles.

Martin Campbell, who directed Bond films Casino Royale and GoldenEye, said: "I think it'll be two years away, three years away.

"Is there going to be another Bond? That's the question. There's this legal thing right now. And they have this problem with Amazon. It's sort of the same thing."

According to reports, the owners of the Bond franchise are currently facing a copyright lawsuit barring the use of the titular name and codename "007."

Daniel Craig is the most recent actor to take on Bond, beginning in 2006 with Casino Royale, and calling it quits after 2021's No Time to Die.

However, the next Bond film has yet to even have any of the basics locked down, including a script and a cast.

An insider recently told RadarOnline.com: "What’s gone wrong with James Bond? There is no star, no script and no plan and that doesn't look like that will change anytime soon. Amazon is dragging its feet and that is an understatement."

