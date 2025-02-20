Jeff Bezos Mocks 'James Bond' Original Producers By Crowdsourcing Spy Suggestions in 'Victory Lap' after Amazon Takes Full Creative Control of Franchise – as Wait for New Film Tops 3 Years

Fans were left shaken AND stirred by the bombshell news Thursday that Bezos and Amazon MGM have assumed creative control of the 007 franchise.

The movies and characters were first brought to the big screen by Albert "Cubby" Broccoli in 1962' Dr. No. Decades later, he handed the reigns to his daughter Barbara Broccoli and son-in-law Michael G. Wilson.

Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson, and Broccoli formed a new joint venture in which the couple will co-own James Bond intellectual property rights — but Amazon MGM will have creative control.

The announcement Thursday means that for the first time in the more than half a century, the name "Broccoli" won't have a say in such important decisions as which actor will play Bond.

Already, new Bond boss Bezos flaunted his acquisition, asking fans on X: "Who’d you pick as the next Bond?" The overwhelming response so far is former Superman Henry Cavill.