00-NO! Frustrated James Bond Fans Left Tearing out Hair as They're Warned They Face THREE YEAR Wait For Next Spy Film — As Franchise is Battered by Legal Battle Over Use of Title Character's Name
Those eagerly waiting for the next James Bond film will have to find a bit more patience as the next installment in the franchise may not hit the big screen until more three years.
Martin Campbell, who directed Bond films Casino Royale and GoldenEye, is warning legal battles may push the movie back years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Campbell, there is currently a legal battle with streaming platform Amazon, who owns MGM – the studio responsible for the Bond films.
He said: "I think it'll be two years away, three years away.
"Is there going to be another Bond? That's the question. There's this legal thing right now. And they have this problem with Amazon. It's sort of the same thing."
The popular streaming service and Bond producer Barbara Broccoli have reportedly been at odds, after Broccoli is said to have called those at Amazon "f------ idiots."
According to Wall Street Journal, Broccoli said Amazon is not suitable for the iconic spy franchise.
Campbell added: "Barbara will absolutely stick to her guns and say this is a theatrical experience. This is not going to go to streaming immediately. Bond is always an event picture."
According to reports, the owners of the Bond franchise are. currently facing a copyright lawsuit barring the use of the titular name and codename "007."
However, the next Bond film has yet to even have any of the basics locked down, including a script and a cast, according to a source.
An insider recently told RadarOnline.com: "What’s gone wrong with James Bond? There is no star, no script and no plan and that doesn't look like that will change anytime soon. Amazon is dragging its feet and that is an understatement."
Daniel Craig is the most recent actor to take on Bond, beginning in 2006 with Casino Royale, and calling it quits after 2021's No Time to Die.
The 56-year-old took over the role from Pierce Brosnan, who played it from 1995 to 2002. Brosnan previously praised Aaron Taylor-Johnson and the possibility of him taking on the legendary role.
Brosnan, 71, said: "I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so... he’s great, look at him now, he’s black tie, handsome and yeah, he’d be a great Bond."
However, Taylor-Johnson's latest box office failure with Kraven the Hunter may end his Bond dreams.
The film, which reportedly cost between $110-130million, did not impress audiences, only making $61million worldwide, after an embarrassing $11million opening weekend in America.
"Kraven has been a real disaster for Sony and a really tough break for Aaron," a producer who worked on previous Bond films said.
They continued: "It is not that he was bad in the film or had no screen presence, but the script just didn't appeal to fans. The bigger question is how this impacts how producers in town, and especially Bond executives, view him.
"It was his big lead role. With well-known A-listers there is a sense that not every film is a win, but when it's someone of Aaron's stature questions are asked."
The producer added: "People will ask whether Aaron has that mainstream appeal or if this was just a blip... And if those questions are being raised by studios in Hollywood, the same concerns will no doubt be held at MGM Amazon who are overseeing the new Bond film with Eon."