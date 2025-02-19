00-NO! Frustrated James Bond Fans Left Tearing out Hair as They're Warned They Face THREE YEAR Wait For Next Spy Film — As Franchise is Battered by Legal Battle Over Use of Title Character's Name

However, the next Bond film has yet to even have any of the basics locked down, including a script and a cast, according to a source.

An insider recently told RadarOnline.com: "What’s gone wrong with James Bond? There is no star, no script and no plan and that doesn't look like that will change anytime soon. Amazon is dragging its feet and that is an understatement."

Daniel Craig is the most recent actor to take on Bond, beginning in 2006 with Casino Royale, and calling it quits after 2021's No Time to Die.

The 56-year-old took over the role from Pierce Brosnan, who played it from 1995 to 2002. Brosnan previously praised Aaron Taylor-Johnson and the possibility of him taking on the legendary role.