Madeleine McCann Stalker Julia Wandelt Arrested at UK Airport — After She's Accused of 'Harassing' Girl's Parents With Claims New DNA 'Proves' She's Missing Child
A woman who claims to be missing Madeleine McCann has been arrested, just moments after she touched down in Great Britain.
Polish stalker Julia Wandelt recently claimed new DNA evidence "strongly supports" her declaration that she is the little girl who went missing while on a family vacation in Portugal in May 2007, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to reports, police at Bristol Airport surrounded Wandelt, arresting her on suspicion of stalking and harassing Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann.
The 23-year-old – who had just flown in from Wroclaw in Poland – had been due to meet a friend, who lives in Cardiff, when she was surrounded by officers in front of stunned passengers.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Wandelt has been accused of stalking the McCann family.
In a previous taped conversation obtained by RadarOnline, an officer working on Operation Grange for London's Metropolitan Police told the woman: "We know everything that is going on with you...you are not Madeleine McCann."
He added: "I know that is hard to hear. I have worked on this case since 2011. It's not been tested (the DNA.) We cannot spend public money on something like that. We know you are not Madeleine McCann."
But Wandelt has been adamant about her identity for years and doubled down on her theory earlier this week following the results of a new DNA test.
However, a source told RadarOnline.com exclusively there are plenty of questions about the doctor who gathered the results.
The source said the DNA expert "in no way did a forensic comparison for Julia," instead he "had a brief look at the data she sent via email and explained what he would need to give his detailed opinion."
The insider continued: "What Julia has shared is simply the brief email exchange between them in which he states that her 'DNA is not on the evidence.'"
According to our source, the DNA expert further explained and said: "'Bottom line: the unknown person presented is not part of the unknown mixture presented.'"
More doubts came when the source revealed the apparent DNA that Wandelt sent off to the DNA expert was sample "SJM/1" from the published Portuguese police files
SJM/1 is a saliva sample from Madeleine's pillowcase.
The insider also adds Wandelt's facial comparisons were done using an app: "There is only Julia and a bunch of AI apps."
Wandelt, however, is adamant her DNA was a "perfect match" to samples taken from the crime scene.
On her new Instagram account, @amijuliawandelt, the maybe-McCann claimed the DNA test was analyzed by "highly respected and recognized world expert, Dr. Monte Miller."
She alleged the expert compared the DNA she submitted to the crime scene after Madeleine's disappearance and claimed they matched the missing toddler's eyes, teeth, and voice.
In another post, Wandelt shared a screenshot from Miller's apparent testing, which stated the results "strongly supports that Gerry McCann could be Julia Wandelt’s biological father, as the data aligns perfectly with a parent-child relationship."
Wandelt also took to her Instagram Stories to share side-by-side images of herself and Gerry, in an apparent attempt to show similarities in their facial features, including their nose and smile.