Madeleine McCann Stalker Julia Wandelt Arrested at UK Airport — After She's Accused of 'Harassing' Girl's Parents With Claims New DNA 'Proves' She's Missing Child

According to reports, police at Bristol Airport surrounded Wandelt, arresting her on suspicion of stalking and harassing Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann.

The 23-year-old – who had just flown in from Wroclaw in Poland – had been due to meet a friend, who lives in Cardiff, when she was surrounded by officers in front of stunned passengers.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Wandelt has been accused of stalking the McCann family.

In a previous taped conversation obtained by RadarOnline, an officer working on Operation Grange for London's Metropolitan Police told the woman: "We know everything that is going on with you...you are not Madeleine McCann."

He added: "I know that is hard to hear. I have worked on this case since 2011. It's not been tested (the DNA.) We cannot spend public money on something like that. We know you are not Madeleine McCann."