EXCLUSIVE: Madeleine McCann Stalker DNA Expert Speaks Out After She Doubles Down on Claim She Is Missing Brit Girl —'Not On the Evidence'

On her new Instagram account, @amijuliawandelt, the 23-year-old claimed she had "results" from a new DNA test analyzed by "highly respected and recognized world expert, Dr. Monte Miller."

She alleged the expert compared the DNA she submitted to the crime scene after Madeleine's disappearance and claimed they matched the missing toddler's eyes, teeth, and voice.

In another post, Wandelt shared a screenshot from Miller's apparent testing which stated the results "strongly supports that Gerry McCann could be Julia Wandelt’s biological father, as the data aligns perfectly with a parent-child relationship."

In addition to DNA testing, Wandelt also took to her Instagram Stories to share side-by-side images of herself and Gerry. Wandelt seemingly attempted to show similarities in her facial features and Gerry's, including their nose and smile.