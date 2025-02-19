EXCLUSIVE: Madeleine McCann Stalker DNA Expert Speaks Out After She Doubles Down on Claim She Is Missing Brit Girl —'Not On the Evidence'
The DNA expert that Madeleine McCann Polish stalker Julia Wandelt is said to have used to "prove" she's the missing British girl has now spoken out.
This comes just days after Wandelt claimed new DNA test "strongly support" she's Kate and Gerry McCann's daughter, who went missing while on a family vacation in Portugal in May 2007, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On her new Instagram account, @amijuliawandelt, the 23-year-old claimed she had "results" from a new DNA test analyzed by "highly respected and recognized world expert, Dr. Monte Miller."
She alleged the expert compared the DNA she submitted to the crime scene after Madeleine's disappearance and claimed they matched the missing toddler's eyes, teeth, and voice.
In another post, Wandelt shared a screenshot from Miller's apparent testing which stated the results "strongly supports that Gerry McCann could be Julia Wandelt’s biological father, as the data aligns perfectly with a parent-child relationship."
In addition to DNA testing, Wandelt also took to her Instagram Stories to share side-by-side images of herself and Gerry. Wandelt seemingly attempted to show similarities in her facial features and Gerry's, including their nose and smile.
Wandelt claimed her DNA expert said her DNA was a "perfect match" to samples taken from the crime scene.
However, a source now tells RadarOnline.com that the DNA expert "in no way did a forensic comparison for Julia," instead he "had a brief look at the data she sent via email and explained what he would need to give his detailed opinion."
The insider continued: "What Julia has shared is simply the brief email exchange between them in which he states that her 'DNA is not on the evidence.'"
According to our source, the DNA expert further explained and said: "'Bottom line: the unknown person presented is not part of the unknown mixture presented.'"
The source claims the apparent DNA that Wandelt sent off to the DNA expert was sample "SJM/1" from the published Portuguese police files
SJM/1 is a saliva sample from Madeleine's pillowcase.
The insider also adds Wandelt's facial comparisons were done using an app: "... There is only Julia and a bunch of AI apps."
All this comes as Wandelt has been accused of stalking the McCann family.
In a taped conversation obtained by RadarOnline, an officer working on Operation Grange for London's Metropolitan Police, told the woman: "We know everything that is going on with you...you are not Madeleine McCann."
He added: "I know that is hard to hear. I have worked on this case since 2011. It's not been tested (the DNA.) We cannot spend public money on something like that. We know you are not Madeleine McCann."
The officer added: "You are one of many hundreds of people who think they are Madeleine. You are not Kate and Gerry's daughter. We are extremely experienced. There is no evidence that you are Madeleine."
However, despite the confrontation, Wandelt responded: "I will never give up. This is something I want to tell the world."