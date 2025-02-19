Eighties Rock Pin-Up, 66, Shows Off Incredible Body As She Reveals She's Joined OnlyFans — And Is Earning a FORTUNE From X-Rated Platform That Sparked Infamous Lily Phillips v Bonnie Blue Orgy Battle
A popular eighties rocker is proving it's never too late to capitalize on good looks.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lorraine Lewis, lead singer of the rock band Femme Fatale, has taken her career "to the next level" by joining OnlyFans – and making a massive killing along the way.
Lewis' name was added to the long list of fellow celebrities who have established their presence on the NSFW, subscription-based site.
The 66-year-old singer recently opened up about her experience on the adult content platform, revealing she had been eager to sign up for "a very, very long time."
She said on The Chuck Shute Podcast: "I just think it’s a cool platform. It can be whatever you want it to be.
"I think a lot of people think it’s really just porn. It’s not. It doesn't have to be.
"But it’s sexy, I’ll tell you that. Like, I'm hella sexy."
Since launching her page, Lewis has gained around 500 subscribers.
She shares lingerie and semi-nude photos, along with exclusive music content, charging $20 per month – plus extra fees for additional content.
In total, the rocker revealed she earns around $10,000 per month from her content on the adult platform.
She continued: "It just makes sense that a girl like me, a rock star like me, would take this to the next level.
"I’ve always been a rebel. I’m always full of surprises. And this is just another level of, like, doing what I wanna do and living life to the fullest.
"If I’m lucky, I’ve got 30 more years on the planet. I can talk about this when I’m sipping tea when I’m 100."
Lewis also shrugged off any potential backlash she might face for joining the X-rated site.
She explained: "I’m owning it. I’m embracing it," she said. "I’m in control of whatever I wanna do, and I’m just having so much fun.
"I have so many fans that have come on and they're, like, 'I’ve had a crush on you since I was 15 years old and first saw your video.
"I mean, it's a chance for people to have a one-on-one with me, get to know me on a more intimate one-on-one level, have fun with it."
Lewis started her career in 1987 as the lead singer of Femme Fatale, known for hits like Waiting For The Big One and Falling In And Out Of Love.
After the band split in 1990, she became the frontwoman of Vixen in 2019, famous for their hit Edge of a Broken Heart.
Now joining OnlyFans, the ex-vixen vocalist is in good company alongside other 80s icons like Carmen Electra on the platform.
The adult content site has had a massive uptick in recent years – and even more so over the past few months with top creators Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue making headlines.
The 23 and 28-year-old British models have been battling it out with their "sleeping with over 1,000 men in one day" rivalry, specifically with Blue claiming Phillips "stole the idea" from her.
After Phillips said she wanted to follow through with the insane sex stunt, Blue stepped in front and alleged she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.
However, Blue has faced accusations of being "jealous" of the younger star, – particularly after she canceled a podcast appearance upon learning Phillips was booked to appear first.