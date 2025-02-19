Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: JFK's 'Embarrassing' Grandson Jack Schlossberg Reignites War With Right-Wing, Anti-Trans Mouthpiece Megyn Kelly by Branding Her a 'Dude' in Blazing Return to Instagram

Composite photo of Jack Schlossberg, Megyn Kelly
Source: @jackuno/instagram;@megynkellyshow/youtube

Jack Schlossberg marked his return to Instagram by trolling Megyn Kelly.

Feb. 19 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg returned to Instagram after a brief hiatus and wasted no time getting back to his trolling antics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After Schlossberg, 32, slammed Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency after funding cuts forced the temporary closure of his grandfather's library, he reignited his feud with Megyn Kelly, referring to her as a "dude" in one post.

kennedy family distances themselves from embarrassing jack schlossberg
Source: MEGA

Schlossberg took a break from social media in early February following backlash over comments he made about Kelly.

Schlossberg shared a carousel post featuring a picture of Kelly in one slide and late Yankees outfielder Roger Maris in the second, seemingly insinuating she looked like the MLB legend.

He captioned the post: "That’s one scary dude.

"MEGAN LOOKS LIKE YANKEE DOODLE DANDY. Also might wanna take some puberty blockers for that deep a-- voice ya got !"

Source: @JACKUNO/INSTAGRAM

Schlossber told Kelly she needed 'puberty blockers' for her 'deep voice.'

His feud with Kelly pre-dates his recent social media break and started when he and the SiriusXM host went back and forth over transgender rights.

After Kelly branded Schlossberg and his mother, Caroline Kennedy, "disgusting" for speaking out against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, he launched an unhinged attack on the 54-year-old on social media.

Schlossberg said in his video: "Hey Megyn Kelly, it's me, Jack Schlossberg. and so I'm just checking in, starting a dialogue, seeing if you're okay. The two genders rule must be tough. None of us know which one you are. So let us know.

"Stop attacking trans people! You do it for a living professionally on your show. I don't really get that. I don't get what makes that so fun for you.

"The trans people I know are just people, okay? They're great people. But you don't need to be great to be treated with respect. Do not ever attack me."

jack schlossberg megyn kelly feud instagram return john f kennedy grandson
Source: @jackuno/instagram

The spat started after Schlossberg criticized Kelly's stance on transgender rights.

Although it was unclear what episode of the conservative radio host's show he was referencing, his comments came after Kelly criticized Selena Gomez and accused her of pushing "trans nonsense on Americans and American youth" over her work in the film Emilia Pérez.

While Schlossberg was arguing for the inclusion and rights of others, he heavily criticized Kelly's appearance. Following intense backlash, he issued an apology on February 6 to his social media accounts and announced he would be taking a break from the platform.

Meanwhile, sources said the Kennedy family was distancing themselves from him following his bizarre social media antics.

hollywood revolt family ties star declares woke era is over after trumps prez win as megyn kelly eviscerates snow white pig rachel zegler
Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube

Kelly called out Selena Gomez's film 'Emilia Pérez' for pushing 'trans nonsense on Americans and American youth.'

As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders claimed some members of the American political dynasty were refusing to "take blame or responsibility" for Schlossberg and his offensive online ramblings – and alleged they said he was "more Schlossberg than Kennedy."

An insider close to the family said: "Members of the Kennedy family, although embarrassed by and for Jack, are adamant that they feel no blame or responsibility for his boorish online shenanigans.

"They feel Jack's dark persona is a clear case of 'like father, like son.'

"That he's a chip off the old block who inherited more the traits and characteristics of his father than having the Kennedy attributes of his mother."

