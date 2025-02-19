EXCLUSIVE: JFK's 'Embarrassing' Grandson Jack Schlossberg Reignites War With Right-Wing, Anti-Trans Mouthpiece Megyn Kelly by Branding Her a 'Dude' in Blazing Return to Instagram

His feud with Kelly pre-dates his recent social media break and started when he and the SiriusXM host went back and forth over transgender rights.

After Kelly branded Schlossberg and his mother, Caroline Kennedy, "disgusting" for speaking out against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, he launched an unhinged attack on the 54-year-old on social media.

Schlossberg said in his video: "Hey Megyn Kelly, it's me, Jack Schlossberg. and so I'm just checking in, starting a dialogue, seeing if you're okay. The two genders rule must be tough. None of us know which one you are. So let us know.

"Stop attacking trans people! You do it for a living professionally on your show. I don't really get that. I don't get what makes that so fun for you.

"The trans people I know are just people, okay? They're great people. But you don't need to be great to be treated with respect. Do not ever attack me."