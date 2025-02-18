JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Rips DOGE for 'Closing Library' in Return to Social Media — As Family Ignores 'Embarrassing' Heir
John F. Kennedy's quirky grandson Jack Schlossberg has returned to social media to slam Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After previously taking a hiatus from Instagram following a series of bizarre ramblings and a spat with Megyn Kelly, Schlossberg returned with a bang on Tuesday, February 18, to condemn the closing of the John F. Kennedy Library as part of widespread, indiscriminate DOGE cuts.
The 32-year-old shared a screenshot of a post from the JFK Library Foundation informing visitors the center was "temporarily closed until further notice." In the second slide, he shared a photo of his late grandfather and former president.
Schlossberg didn't hold back his feelings on how the DOGE cuts are impacting government agencies, federal workers and citizens in his caption.
He wrote: "STEALING HISTORY from the PEOPLE – our government is using PROPAGANDA TO CHANGE THE PAST.
"Today DOGE SHUT DOWN the JFK LIBRARY – welcomes thousands of students ever year to learn about US HISTORY."
His caption continued: "The DIRECTOR OF PRES. LIBRARIES (from White House / DOGE) instructed the JFKLIBRARY to fire probationary staff effective immediately and until further notice.
"THE PEOPLE WHO WERE FIRED 1) generate REVENUE FOR THE GOVT 2) are NECESSARY to keep the institution open.
"This isn’t about me – but I have worked with the JFKL staff for decades and they are truly amazing. Thank you to them, to Rachel day Flor, to the ARCHIVISTS OF THE US never thought they’d be on the frontlines of battle but here we are !!"
The closure of the JFK Library comes after a takeover of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a national culture center in Washington D.C. that hosts the annual Kennedy Center Honors.
For decades, the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors were awarded to individuals who "made significant contributions to American culture," including musicians, actors, writers and Broadway performers.
Recently, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at dismantling the Kennedy Center's board of directors in an effort to end what he referred to as "woke culture."
Trump then announced plans to remove the current chairman and board of trustees and install himself at the helm of the famed institution.
His new board of trustees included spouses of his cabinet members, donors and their spouses.
Some followers alleged the recent changes to the Kennedy Center and now the closure of the JFK Library appeared to be seeking "revenge" against Schlossberg's family by the Trump administration.
One Instagram user wrote: "I'm sorry Jack. Between this and the Kennedy Center, seems as though they are out for revenge on the Kennedy family. RFK Jr should be defending his family, not sitting back and happily watching this. It's despicable."
Another follower added: "This is fascism," while a third said, "This is absolutely ridiculous. i can’t believe they would do that. What possible reason could they have for this!"
A fourth wrote: "Librarians are always on the front lines of fighting censorship. We all need to support our public libraries and librarians as well as those of bigger institutions."
Dozens of other followers welcomed Schlossberg's fiery return to the social platform, declaring "Pookie is back."
Meanwhile, insiders claimed family members of the Kennedy family are distancing themselves from "embarrassing" Schlossberg and are refusing to "take blame or responsibility" for his bizarre posts, claiming he's "more Schlossberg than Kennedy."
The source said: "Members of the Kennedy family, although embarrassed by and for Jack, are adamant that they feel no blame or responsibility for his boorish online shenanigans... They feel Jack's dark persona is a clear case of 'like father, like son.'"