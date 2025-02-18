Pope Francis' Agonizing Last Days: Pontiff Confined to Hospital as He Battles Severe Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis has been hospitalized as he battles a severe respiratory infection. RadarOnline.com can report that the 88-year-old pontiff's condition is complicated by a "polymicrobial respiratory tract infection," which signifies a blend of viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites, raising alarm bells among medical professionals and followers alike.

Source: MEGA Pope Francis sparked health concerns after being taken to a hospital in Rome and was seen using a wheelchair.

According to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, the pope's recent tests have revealed the extent of his illness, which requires "a further change in his drug therapy." This announcement comes after Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital in a "fair" condition on Friday, following a severe bout of bronchitis that had worsened over the past week.

The current hospitalization highlights the pontiff’s ongoing health struggles, as this incident marks a longer duration than his prior hospital visit in 2023 for pneumonia. Bruni remarked that the "complexity of his symptoms will require an appropriate hospital stay." The pope, who lost part of one lung due to a pulmonary infection in his youth, continues to demonstrate resilience amid his frail health. While hospitalized, Francis has shown signs of improvement, with updates indicating that his slight fever has subsided. Bruni stated: "He is in stable condition." Despite his challenges, the pope managed to have breakfast and keep up with current events by reading newspapers on Monday morning.

Source: MEGA The pope reportedly joked that seminaries are already too full of "frociaggine," a vulgar and derogatory Italian term that roughly translates to "f----tness."

In a testament to his commitment to duty, Francis has maintained contact with the Catholic Church in Gaza throughout his hospitalization. The parish priest, Rev. Gabriel Romanelli, shared insights into a recent video call, stating, "We heard his voice. It’s true, it was more tired. But we heard his voice clearly, and he listened to us." This highlights the pope’s unwavering dedication to his responsibilities even when faced with severe health issues. As concerns mount regarding the pope’s welfare, medical experts emphasize the unique challenges faced by elderly patients like him. Factors such as declining lung function and muscle strength often complicate recovery from infections, surging susceptibility to complications such as pneumonia. History has shown that Francis has grappled with several health issues over the years, which include frequent respiratory infections and mobility challenges stemming from bad knees and sciatica nerve pain. In 2021, the pontiff underwent significant surgery to remove 33 centimeters of his colon, followed by another procedure in 2023 to address intestinal scar tissue and an abdominal hernia.

Previously, he faced hospitalization due to pneumonia, leaving just three days after admission, having acknowledged feeling faint prior to being rushed to the hospital. The implications of his health struggles are far-reaching, especially considering the connection to upcoming Vatican events.

Source: Mega The papal calendar has already seen the cancellation of numerous appointments due to his condition.

