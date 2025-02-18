'Nazi' Rapper Kanye West Declares He Had Dream of Putting Out Swastika T-Shirt For 'More Than 8 Years' — And Babbles He 'Pushed Every Cancelable Idea Possible'
Kanye West's latest outburst on X revealed a startling confession about his offensive T-shirt.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper took another jab at the Jewish community Monday night, claiming he's been planning to release his controversial swastika tee for "more than eight years" after the ill-received garment was pulled from his website.
West, legally known as Ye, recently released a white T-shirt featuring a large swastika on the chest – which was the only item for sale on his site.
It retailed for $20 and was listed as "HH-01" – a potential reference to the "Heil Hitler" chant according to the Anti-Defamation League.
After outrage ignited online, it didn't take long for Shopify to shut down West's Yeezy site altogether.
The company, however, clarified last week the artist’s website was disabled due to concerns about potential fraud – not for selling the swastika tee.
In a new rant on X, West poked fun at the situation while saying he constantly tries to get "canceled."
He wrote: "No one seems to wanna produce me wittle t shirt."
The 47-year-old admitted the concept for the insulting T-shirt had been in his mind for "over eight years," explaining: "It was so intriguing to me that a symbol carried so much programming."
He went on: "I remember going to Japan and being shocked when I saw what’s known as the swastika on clothing. It felt illegal to even look at it — that’s how I had been programmed.
"Then I learned that the swastika had many different meanings and names."
West's Monday night rant also included a claim his previous "rampage" was "90 percent Jew proof" before he alluded to his infamous anti-Semitic remarks from a few years ago.
During that tirade, he made a series of outrageous statements, including telling the Jewish community they should "forgive Hitler" for the Holocaust.
He also mentioned his recent social media outburst from earlier this month, writing: "This time, I pushed every cancelable idea possible."
That "rampage" referred to his post-Grammys tweets, where he retracted his apology to the Jewish community for previous anti-Semitic comments.
He controversially declared himself "a Nazi," wrote "I love Hitler," and praised billionaire Elon Musk – the owner of X – as "the most lit person that’s ever been on Twitter" after Musk seemingly referenced Nazism at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.
West's posts continued with mocking marginalized communities and controversial statements, including claiming "slavery is a choice."
His actions led to his X account being deactivated, his talent agency dropping him, and his former Chief of Staff resigning from Yeezy.
Several celebrities have also turned on the music star, including actress Isla Fisher, who converted to Judaism to marry ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen, branding the hitmaker a "monster" in an Instagram post.
Alongside a screenshot of the Yeezy t-shirt, she wrote: "Hey friends, can you please unfollow Kanye? Did you know this is the only thing for sale on his website after placing a Super Bowl commercial?
"F--- this monster forever. No Tolerance for this s---"
Friends star David Schwimmer also chimed in.
In an X post, the actor called West a "deranged bigot" whose "hate speech" was fueling real-life violence. He additionally called on X CEO Elon Musk to remove his account as he noted "silence is complicity."