Prince Harry's Trips With Son 'Show He Is Determined to Keep Coldness of Father King Charles Away From His Family'

While Harry's relationship with his father is on the rocks – and his children have reportedly only met their grandfather a handful of times – he has tried his best to keep the memory of his late mother Princess Diana alive.

Harry is said to have made a point to teach Archie about the humanitarian work his late grandmother did with landmines – and shared how he has taken on his own humanitarian efforts with his Invictus Games.

During an interview with Canadian outlet CTV ahead of the Invictus Games last week, Harry shared: "Archie was asking about landmines and interestingly, it gave me a chance to talk about my mom, his grandma, which I didn't even really consider. So that became the outcome of the story for him.

"He then saw videos... he wanted to see photos of his grandma Diana doing her thing with landmines all those years ago. So it produced a very interesting conversation between me and him, different from what I thought it was going to be."