Prince Harry's Trips With Son 'Show He Is Determined to Keep Coldness of Father King Charles Away From His Family'
Prince Harry's approach to parenting is said to be an effort to "keep the coldness" he received from father King Charles "away from his family," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders pointed to recent trips Harry, 40, has taken with son Archie, 5, as examples of the Duke of Sussex being the "playful, affectionate" and involved father he yearned for growing up.
It's no secret Harry has been open about his childhood and clear about not wanting to repeat so-called "mistakes" his father made raising him and his older brother Prince William.
Recently, photos captured the father-of-two heading out for a surf trip with Archie, as well as the father-son duo playing with their family dogs. The images painted far different images of Harry's relationship with his kids than that of Charles' and his sons.
A royal insider noted: "His bond with Archie is incredible, and for all the criticism he gets, Harry's always been a devoted dad.
"Archie's a miniature of his dad and loves nothing more than going on a 'father-son' adventure, whether it be surfing, biking, or just larking about in the pool."
While Harry and Archie spend plenty of quality time with mom Meghan Markle and little sister Lilibet, 3, the recent "boys only" outings were said to represent how crucial Harry believes it is to carve out special one-on-one time with his young son.
The insider added: "This year, Harry wants to take him go-kart racing and even off-roading in the desert.
"It's often adrenaline-pumping, boys fun, but his confidence to step out on his own comes from Archie."
As Harry's move to California fast-tracked his deteriorating relationship with his father, he opened up about how becoming Archie's father fulfilled a longtime dream of his.
In a 2022 interview, he said: "I love every part of it. I've always wanted to be a dad."
While Harry's relationship with his father is on the rocks – and his children have reportedly only met their grandfather a handful of times – he has tried his best to keep the memory of his late mother Princess Diana alive.
Harry is said to have made a point to teach Archie about the humanitarian work his late grandmother did with landmines – and shared how he has taken on his own humanitarian efforts with his Invictus Games.
During an interview with Canadian outlet CTV ahead of the Invictus Games last week, Harry shared: "Archie was asking about landmines and interestingly, it gave me a chance to talk about my mom, his grandma, which I didn't even really consider. So that became the outcome of the story for him.
"He then saw videos... he wanted to see photos of his grandma Diana doing her thing with landmines all those years ago. So it produced a very interesting conversation between me and him, different from what I thought it was going to be."