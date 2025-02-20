Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Listen to Polish Stalker Who Claims She's Madeleine McCann Plead 'I'm Not Lying!' to Missing Girl's Mom in Tense Confrontation  — Months Before She Was Arrested for 'Harassing' Toddler's Parents

Split photo of Julia Wandelt, Kate McCann
Source: @iammadeleinemccann/instagram;MEGA

Julia Wandelt had a heated exchange with Madeleine McCann's mother, Kate.

Feb. 20 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

The Polish stalker who claims she's Madeleine McCann confronted the missing British girl's mother, Kate, at her UK home months before she was arrested at an airport and accused of harassment.

Julia Wandelt is said to have flown to the UK in December with a friend in order to plead her case and try to convince Kate she's her daughter, who has been missing since 2007, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

cops warn julia wendelt claiming madeleine mccann before arrest
Source: MEGA

Julia Wandelt was recently accused of stalking the young girl's parents after claiming her DNA proved she was their daughter.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Julia flew to the UK (with friend Karen Shrugg) and together they drove to the McCanns and waited in Karen's car until Kate came home where they bombarded her as Kate cried and begged them to leave."

Wandelt is said to have recorded the tense exchange with a "phone she had in her pocket," the insider added.

In the recording, Kate is heard telling Wandelt and Shrugg, "This is private property."

"Please, please! Only two minutes! I understand you!" Wandlet responds."

After Kate once again attempts to have the duo leave her property, Shrugg says: "I thought you wanted to find your daughter?"

Listen below:

"I do, but I don't need this," Kate replies.

Wandelt then pleads: "I'm not lying!"

"You're not my daughter," Kate replies, and threatens to call the police on both Wandelt and Shrugg.

Wandlet then responds: "Call the police... I'm not lying, please. I have DNA."

Kate urges Wandelt to "go to the police then and they'll sort it out," to which Wandelt claims authorities "don't care."

listen polish stalker madeleine mccann not lying mom arrested harassing parents
Source: MEGA

Kate and Gerry McCann have both had run-ins with Wandelt, with some on their property.

Kate adds: "You're causing us a lot of distress!"

Wandelt then points a finger at the media, accusing them of "betraying" Kate and her husband, Gerry.

"They lied about me like they lied about you.... I will show you this one thing...," Wandlet begs again.

Kate responded: "Please Julia, just go away, there's no more you can do"

Wandelt, 23, has had multiple run-ins with Kate and Gerry, trying to convince them she's their missing daughter despite authorities shutting down her claims.

However, Wandelt recently claimed she had "results" from a new DNA test analyzed by "highly respected and recognized world expert, Dr. Monte Miller."

She alleged the expert compared the DNA she submitted to the crime scene after Madeleine's disappearance and claimed they matched the missing toddler's eyes, teeth, and voice.

Wandelt also shared a screenshot from Miller's apparent testing which stated the results "strongly supports that Gerry McCann could be Julia Wandelt’s biological father, as the data aligns perfectly with a parent-child relationship."

In addition to DNA testing, Wandelt also took to her Instagram Stories to share side-by-side images of herself and Gerry. Wandelt seemingly attempted to show similarities in her facial features and Gerry's, including their nose and smile.

listen polish stalker madeleine mccann not lying mom arrested harassing parents
Source: MEGA

In a previous exchange, Kate threatens to call the police on Wandelt.

Wandelt claimed her DNA expert said her DNA was a "perfect match" to samples taken from the crime scene.

The DNA expert has since hit back at Wandelt's claims, and said: "... Bottom line: the unknown person presented is not part of the unknown mixture presented."

In a previous taped conversation with Kate, Wandelt begged the grieving mother to do a DNA test with her.

Meanwhile, in a second call, Wandelt told Gerry: "I'm Julia. Can we talk, please? I do not want to disturb you. I just need to talk with you."

The woman later told RadarOnline.com: "I think they don’t want to talk with me or they aren’t allowed to talk with me. I have no idea which option is the correct one..."

madeleine mccann faker
Source: @IAmMadeleineMcCann/instagram; MEGA

The 23-year-old woman was arrested on February 19 at a UK airport.

Wandelt was arrested at Bristol Airport on February 19. According to reports, police surrounded Wandelt, arresting her on suspicion of stalking and harassing Kate and Gerry.

She had just flown in from Wroclaw in Poland and had been due to meet a friend, who lives in Cardiff, when she was surrounded by officers.

