EXCLUSIVE: Listen to Cops Warn Woman Who Claims to Be Madeleine McCann Before Her Dramatic Arrest

Cops cautioned serious consequences to the woman claiming to be missing Brit Madeleine McCann if she continued pushing her wild story. In exclusive tapes obtained by RadarOnline.com, 23-year-old Julia Wandelt – who claimed to be the missing girl from 2007 – was firmly advised to stay away from Madeleine's parents and their home village before getting arrested.

Source: MEGA Julia Wandelt was recently accused of stalking the young girl's parents after claiming her DNA proved she was their daughter.

Wandelt was accused of stalking the McCann family after claiming DNA evidence "strongly supported" her declaration that she was their little girl who went missing at just three years old while on a family vacation in Portugal. Moments after touching down in Great Britain, police at Bristol Airport surrounded Wandelt and arrested her on suspicion of stalking and harassing Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann.

Source: MEGA A recorded conversation with cops showed them warning the 23-year-old to stay away from Madeleine's family and home.

Back in November, RadarOnline.com reported the young woman had been harassing the missing girl's parents with phone calls, WhatsApp messages, letters, and even reaching out to medic Gerry at his workplace. In a previous taped conversation obtained by RadarOnline, an officer working on Operation Grange for London's Metropolitan Police sharply warned Wandelt to steer clear of Madeleine's family and home village near the city of Leicester in the UK. Listen to the audio below.

The officer said: "We know everything that is going on with you... you are not Madeleine McCann. "I know that is hard to hear. I have worked on this case since 2011. "It's not been tested (the DNA.) We cannot spend public money on something like that. We know you are not Madeleine McCann."

The woman responded: "How can you say that without testing? I am not Madeleine McCann? I can clearly remember things because I get flashbacks. "I remember being in a basement. I am not crazy."

The cop added: "You are one of many hundreds of people who think they are Madeleine. You are not Kate and Gerry's daughter. We are extremely experienced. There is no evidence that you are Madeleine." Later in the call, he further warned Wandelt: "It's pointless you making any more attempts to contact the British police. "If you go to Leicester again and if you cause any harrassment you could be arrested."

She replied: "I will never give up. This is something I want to tell the world." Wandelt has remained firm about her identity and recently doubled down on her claim after a new DNA test. However, a source told us there have been doubts about the doctor who conducted the test.

Source: MEGA Wandelt questioned why police would take her DNA samples if they had no intention of testing it.

The insider revealed the expert did not do a forensic comparison and only briefly reviewed the data Wandelt sent, stating her DNA was not on the evidence and the unknown person was not part of the mixture. Wandelt told us police took her DNA and she was told "someone who works on Madeleine McCann case would contact me soon."

She alleged: "I got a call from Mark who works on Operation Grange — the group of investigators who work on Madeleine McCann's Case. "He told me they never tested my DNA and they are not going to test my DNA and to compare it with DNA samples of Kate and Gerry McCann.

"At the end of the call, he tried to threaten me by saying that if I will ever again call the British police or if I will ever again come to Leicester in the United Kingdom, I will be arrested. "I cannot be arrested for calling the police or visiting Leicester! It looks like he wanted to make me scared. Why would he threaten me if I am just Julia? Why did police take my DNA samples if they did not have any intention of testing it?"

Source: MEGA Convicted pedophile and rapist Christian Brueckner is the primary suspect in the case.