A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna 'Promised to Name Next Child After Rapper's Lawyer' — After He's Cleared in Shocking Gun Case

Split image of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Joe Tacopina
Source: MEGA

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna plan to name next child after lawyer Joe Tacopina.

Feb. 20 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Feb. 20 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

After a major legal victory, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna promised the rapper's defense attorney they would name their next child after her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – faced up to 24-years behind bars after he was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon in connection with a 2021 shooting of his former friend and bandmate, Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli,

On Tuesday, February 18, a jury found the three-time Grammy nominee, 36, not guilty on both counts, prompting a dramatic reaction from the music star in court.

asap rocky rihanna plan name next child after attorney joe tacopina
Source: MEGA

Rocky had an emotional reaction to hearing the not guilty verdict read out loud in court.

Overcome with emotion, the 36-year-old leapt into Rihanna's arms after the not guilty verdict was read aloud in the court.

Now, Rocky and Rihanna – who share two children, son RZA, two, and 18-month-old Riot, together – reportedly said they plan to name their next child after attorney Joe Tacopina as a sign of gratitude.

Tacopina recalled the touching moment after he helped secure the massive legal win.

rihanna asap trial
Source: MEGA

Rocky's lawyer said the couple told him their next child would be named 'A$AP Joe.'

He told Extra: "They grabbed me and they said, 'Listen, our next baby A$AP Joe.' I said, 'I'm gonna hold you to that!'"

Tacopina added Rocky said "very nice things" to him after the verdict, including expressing how he and Rihanna "loved" him and viewed him as "family."

The lawyer additionally recalled a sobering exchange he shared with his client before court, when the L$D rapper's fate was unclear and he didn't know if he would be thrown in prison or would be able to go home to his children.

rihanna asap trial
Source: Law & Crime/YouTube

Tacopnia said Rocky also thanked him for his efforts before court.

Tacopina revealed: "He grabbed me and he said, 'Joe, I want you to know, I know how hard you fought here. I know everything you've done, and I just appreciate you so much.'

"It's obviously a very serious moment for him, and he has the wherewithal and the thought to think, 'Let me thank this guy.' It was special that he did that."

Rihanna also appeared equally grateful for Tacopina's efforts in securing her long-term partner's freedom. After the verdict was read, the Umbrella singer burst out in tears.

Outside of the Los Angles Superior Courthouse, Rocky thanked the jury and expressed gratitude for the outcome.

He told the press: "First of all, we want to thank God. We really want to thank the jury for making the right decision.

"We're blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y'all."

asap rocky rihanna plan name next child after attorney joe tacopina
Source: MEGA

Rocky thanked the jury for 'making the right decision.'

Relli and Rocky were friends when they formed the rap group in high school; however, their relationship deteriorated as Rocky's fame skyrocketed.

The shooting incident was said to have taken place following a heated argument.

Tacopina argued his client carried a prop gun when he did not have security with him and pulled the trigger to stop Relli from attacking one of their mutual friends.

He additionally highlighted a lack of evidence in the case, previously telling press: "There's not enough evidence in this case to say definitively there was a shooting."

