A$AP Rocky and Rihanna 'Promised to Name Next Child After Rapper's Lawyer' — After He's Cleared in Shocking Gun Case

After a major legal victory, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna promised the rapper's defense attorney they would name their next child after her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – faced up to 24-years behind bars after he was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon in connection with a 2021 shooting of his former friend and bandmate, Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli,

On Tuesday, February 18, a jury found the three-time Grammy nominee, 36, not guilty on both counts, prompting a dramatic reaction from the music star in court.