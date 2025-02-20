'Dying' Pope Latest: Vatican Issues Update on Pontiff's Health in Wake of 'Funeral Rehearsal' — As Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Visits 88-Year-Old's Hospital Bedside

The pontiff has been battling pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni even paid him a visit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An update on Pope Francis ' health has been issued by the Vatican, after the 88-year-old reportedly told aides he wouldn't "survive" and was " bracing for death ."

According to the Vatican, Francis got out of bed and ate breakfast in an armchair on Thursday morning. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Pope had slept well.

Previously, it was reported Francis was rushed to the hospital, where it was discovered he had pneumonia in both lungs. His condition was diagnosed as a "polymicrobial respiratory tract infection," which signifies a blend of viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites.

The Pope resisted going to the hospital at first but "was told in no uncertain terms that he was at risk of dying if he stayed in his room in the Vatican," a report stated at the time.

Meanwhile, Meloni paid the Pope a visit on Wednesday, who said he was "alert and responsive."