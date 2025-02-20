Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Pope Francis

'Dying' Pope Latest: Vatican Issues Update on Pontiff's Health in Wake of 'Funeral Rehearsal' — As Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Visits 88-Year-Old's Hospital Bedside

Photo of Pope Francis
Source: MEGA

Pope Francis was recently rushed to the hospital as the world waits to learn if he will pull through.

Feb. 20 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

An update on Pope Francis' health has been issued by the Vatican, after the 88-year-old reportedly told aides he wouldn't "survive" and was "bracing for death."

The pontiff has been battling pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni even paid him a visit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
pope francis update
Source: MEGA

Pope Francis' latest health update is positive despite him 'bracing for death.'

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Vatican, Francis got out of bed and ate breakfast in an armchair on Thursday morning. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Pope had slept well.

Previously, it was reported Francis was rushed to the hospital, where it was discovered he had pneumonia in both lungs. His condition was diagnosed as a "polymicrobial respiratory tract infection," which signifies a blend of viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites.

The Pope resisted going to the hospital at first but "was told in no uncertain terms that he was at risk of dying if he stayed in his room in the Vatican," a report stated at the time.

Meanwhile, Meloni paid the Pope a visit on Wednesday, who said he was "alert and responsive."

Article continues below advertisement
terror plan kill pope francis indonesia isis
Source: MEGA

The 88-year-old is said to have gotten out of bed to eat breakfast while at the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his bad health, it was reported Francis still joked about people betting on his death, as Meloni said he "hasn't lost his proverbial sense of humor."

On the same day, it was said the Swiss Guard, which protects the Pope, was rehearsing his funeral, as they were "preparing for the pontiff's death."

Due to his health struggles, the Vatican announced they are canceling events for the upcoming week.

Article continues below advertisement

The world has gotten to know the Pope better the last couple of months, mainly due to his bombshell memoir, Hope: The Autobiography of Pope Francis, which was released worldwide on January 14, 2025.

The book – ghost-written by Italian journalist Carlo Musso – became the first memoir ever written by a sitting Pope.

In the memoir, Francis explained how he considered going into the medical field before he realized he really wanted to "become a doctor of the soul."

Francis was ordained as a priest in 1969 at 33 years old, and in 2013, he became Pope Benedict XVI.

Article continues below advertisement
pope francis sparks health fears after ct scan wheelchair use
Source: MEGA

The pontiff has been battling pneumonia.

Article continues below advertisement

The book also explained that despite being a public figure, he's never enjoyed attending parties as he's always been "melancholy."

The Pope's highly-anticipated memoir, however, did not come without drama as weeks before the its intended release, an employee at Kösel-Verlag, the imprint at Penguin Random House Germany, got an e-mail from a person who claimed to be Musso.

After exchanging a few more emails, the German employee for the publisher ended up sending over a file of the manuscript to the person who they believed was the co-author.

To their dismay, the person was an imposter, and just a few hours later, the manuscript was uploaded into a major book-piracy portal.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Julia Wendelt

EXCLUSIVE: Listen to the Chilling Phone Calls That Drove Cops to Dramatically Arrest the Woman Who Claims to Be Madeleine McCann … and Gerry and Kate’s Astonishing Response

Composite photo of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito

Fresh Gabby Petito Murder Outrage Erupts — As Sister of 22-Year-Old's Killer Brian Laundrie Portrays Her Psychotic Brother as VICTIM of Domestic Abuse

Article continues below advertisement
pope francis
Source: MEGA

Francis reportedly joked people are taking bets on his death.

At the time, the head of P.R. at Kösel-Verlag stated: "Fraudsters have obtained a version of the Italian manuscript of ‘HOPE’ through criminal activity. Kösel-Verlag has reported the incident to the authorities, and legal proceedings are underway."

Penguin Random House Germany reported the incident to police.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.