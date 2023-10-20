Italian Prime Minister Breaks Up With Baby Daddy After He Was Caught in Threesome Scandal
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said "ciao" to her longtime lover, controversial television journalist Andrea Giambruno, after he was caught asking a woman — who was not the politician — for a "threesome or even foursome," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 46-year-old ended her nearly 10-year relationship with her baby daddy after spending years dodging his questionable behavior, announcing her split on social media on Friday.
Meloni and Giambruno share a 10-year-old daughter together.
"My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here. I thank him for the wonderful years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Geneva," the PM began her lengthy breakup post.
"Our roads have long been divided, and it’s time to realize it.I will defend who we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old who loves her mother and father, the way I could not love mine. Nothing more to say about this one."
Making it clear that the end of her relationship will not throw her off her game, Meloni added, "All those who hoped to weaken me by hitting me in the house should know that as much as a drop may hope to dig out the stone, the stone remains a stone and the drop is just water."
The timing is interesting, considering Giambruno was recently caught in yet another scandal — this time, inviting a female colleague into the bedroom.
Earlier this week, two recordings of Meloni's ex-partner emerged, with one showing him flirting with his co-worker. “Why didn’t I meet you before?” he asked while allegedly touching his groin.
In the second clip, he was overheard bragging about having an affair and telling a female colleague, "Let’s have a threesome, even a foursome."
Giambruno is no stranger to controversy. He was also the man who told females that they should stop getting drunk if they wanted to avoid being raped.
“If you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk – there shouldn’t be any kind of misunderstanding and any kind of problem – but if you avoid getting drunk and losing your senses, you might also avoid running into certain problems and coming across a wolf,” he said during an August broadcast.
At the time, Meloni defended him, insisting his comment was similar to what her mom used to say, "Keep your eyes peeled and head screwed on."
Meloni's followers are thrilled with the breakup news, filling up her comment section with positive responses.
"Punching the air w happiness rn," one person commented. "Good thing you did... What a punk of a man. Getting caught like this. The threesome... Have they no shame? Did you forget that you have a daughter who could get the same treatment in the future?" added another.