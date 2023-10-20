Italian Prime Minister Breaks Up With Baby Daddy After He Was Caught in Threesome Scandal

"My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here. I thank him for the wonderful years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Geneva," the PM began her lengthy breakup post.

"Our roads have long been divided, and it’s time to realize it.I will defend who we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old who loves her mother and father, the way I could not love mine. Nothing more to say about this one."