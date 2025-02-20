EXCLUSIVE: Sam Asghari Calls Out 'The Traitors' Co-Stars for Practicing Lines in the Mirror — And Dubs 'Cheating' Tom Sandoval 'Strangest' Star on Reality Show

Sam Asghari entered Season 3 of The Traitors only familiar with reality TV from The Kardashians – but got a rude awakening seeing what goes on behind the scenes. The actor, known widely as Britney Spears' ex, spilled the tea on filming the Peacock original – exposing how some faithfuls and traitors tried to cheat the unscripted show by rehearsing their lines before cameras found them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YOUTUBE/NICK VIALL The ex of Britney Spears revealed some of his fellow players practiced lines in the mirror before filming the Peacock series.

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent appearance on The Viall Files podcast, Asghari, 30, called out his fellow cast members of the reality game show for trying to polish their image ahead of time. He said, "Yeah, there's people that are over the top, and they've been practicing their lines in the bathroom of their hotel rooms every night. "You know, because they know what's gonna be on TV and what's gonna be good on TV."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Asghari exposed Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval as the 'strangest' contestant in Season 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 3 of the series has a mix of game players – from reality stars, to actors, to even a British aristocrat – who are all working together to earn money while deciding whether to deceive or trust one another. Asghari said he tried not to "judge" the other game players when first meeting them, however, quickly jumping ship to call out the "sweaty guy" – AKA Tom Sandoval. The actor said he didn't recognize the Vanderpump Rules star – despite Sandoval's headlining 2023 cheating scandal – which he realized he was ultimately thankful for.

Article continues below advertisement

Asghari said he immediately felt as if sweaty Sandoval would be the show's "antagonist," adding the reality star "kept doing things" that "fit into" the role. He added: "It was so strange. He was the most strangest one."

Article continues below advertisement

Asghari admitted he felt bad for the way the series "edited him," believing producers did Sandoval wrong by showing him during his worst moments. He added: "I mean, if they see you sweating like that and then they leave you in it, they are trying to do that on purpose."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor further opened up about his former relationship with Spears, saying he was forced to sign an NDA.

Article continues below advertisement

While Asghari was busy filming the reality show last year, he also managed to spark up a new romance with now-girlfriend Brooke Irvine. The two met after Asghari's whirlwind relationship with Spears, 43, whom he was married to for 14 months.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Asghari briefly touched on his breakup with the pop icon during the podcast, he remained tight-lipped for the most part. However, he did reveal he was locked into a strict nondisclosure agreement throughout their years-long love affair.

Article continues below advertisement

On having to sign the NDA, he joked: "You can’t take a poop in Hollywood without having an NDA... That’s the true part of it." Asghari continued: "When it comes to breakups, splits, divorce, it sucks.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;@BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Both Asghari and Spears have since moved on with different lovers.

Article continues below advertisement

"I always hated the fact that somebody goes and talks about this and cries and tries to get attention or use that as leverage. It’s my life. I lived it. I experienced it. But I think certain things you talk about in public and certain things you don't. "And I think it doesn’t matter what the cause was." He added: "I think what matters the most is the time that we spent together, the things that we’ve learned. And that was a big part of my life and her life as well."