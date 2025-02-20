EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Tom Selleck Already 'Looking for a job' On New 'Blue Bloods' Spinoff Starring Donnie Wahlberg – After Out-of-Work Actor Slammed CBS For Taking Original 'For Granted'

Selleck has been open about his reaction to Blue Bloods' cancelation last year. He told TV Insider he's "kind of frustrated" as the show was still "wildly successful."

He explained: "In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 – in total viewers, we were number 9 out of 100. If you discount the three football shows, we’re #6!

"I'm not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, 'Get off my lawn!' I don’t believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, 'Here’s a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,' it would be almost impossible to believe.

"My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go."