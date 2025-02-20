EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Tom Selleck Already 'Looking for a job' On New 'Blue Bloods' Spinoff Starring Donnie Wahlberg – After Out-of-Work Actor Slammed CBS For Taking Original 'For Granted'
Tom Selleck is sure to hit up Donnie Wahlberg for a part on his new Blue Bloods spinoff show, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the actor is said to still be "frustrated" his original gig was canceled.
CBS announced a new Blood show coming soon to a new city.
Although the O.G. Blue Bloods is no longer on the air, the New York-based police drama is set to expand its universe a little farther north.
CBS has given a straight-to-series deal to a show with a working title of Boston Blue, which will follow Wahlberg's character Danny Reagan as the NYPD detective relocates to Beantown. There, he will meet up with a new partner for new adventures.
The series is expected to premiere later this year.
Wahlberg played Reagan for 14 season on Blue Bloods. His character was son to Selleck, and the old man could be hitting his baby boy up for a new gig.
A source told RadarOnline.com the TV veteran, who just turned 80 last month, has not forgiven the eye network for axing his show. And the announcement of a new spinoff will only make him more resentful.
The insider said: "This is going to frustrate Tom even more, as he never thought Blue Bloods should have been cancelled in the first place."
But the tipster added it won't keep him from begging for a special cameo: "He’ll probably be calling up looking for a job!"
Selleck has been open about his reaction to Blue Bloods' cancelation last year. He told TV Insider he's "kind of frustrated" as the show was still "wildly successful."
He explained: "In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 – in total viewers, we were number 9 out of 100. If you discount the three football shows, we’re #6!
"I'm not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, 'Get off my lawn!' I don’t believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, 'Here’s a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,' it would be almost impossible to believe.
"My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go."
The show, which first premiered in 2010, became the second-longest running scripted show on CBS – trailing only NCIS and its 21 seasons.
Its absence has now left the former Magnum, P.I. star with a hole in his wallet, and lots of downtime.
An insider previously confessed to RadarOnline.com Selleck is getting quite tired with not staying busy: "He's a workaholic, he can't retire.
"Tom has finally gotten it, loud and clear, that Blue Bloods is not coming back, so he's trying to get work proactively. He has lots of friends in Hollywood and he's tapping all his contacts."