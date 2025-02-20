EXCLUSIVE: Listen to the Chilling Phone Calls That Drove Cops to Dramatically Arrest the Woman Who Claims to Be Madeleine McCann … and Gerry and Kate’s Astonishing Response
The woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann was arrested just moments after she touched down in Great Britain for "stalking and harassing" the missing girl's parents.
Months before the shocking arrest, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed the chilling tapes of the disturbing calls to Kate and Gerry McCann by Julia Wendelt, 22, who was warned by police to stop contacting the couple.
Listen to the audio below.
For years, a young woman has claimed she is the missing British child and bombarded her devastated parents.
Most recently, Wendelt took to her new Instagram account and claimed she had a DNA test done by "highly respected and recognized world expert, Dr. Monte Miller" – which "strongly supports" she is the girl who went missing during a family vacation in Portugal in May 2007.
She claimed the expert compared the DNA she submitted to the crime scene after Madeleine's disappearance and claimed they matched the missing toddler's eyes, teeth, and voice.
In another post, Wandelt shared a screenshot from Miller's apparent testing, which stated the results "strongly supports that Gerry McCann could be Julia Wandelt’s biological father, as the data aligns perfectly with a parent-child relationship."
Wandelt also took to her Instagram Stories to share side-by-side images of herself and the missing girl's father – attempting to show alleged similarities in her facial features and Gerry's.
Back in November, RadarOnline.com reported the young woman was harassing the missing girl's parents with phone calls, WhatsApp messages, letters and even contacting medic Gerry at his job.
In one call to Kate, she said: "Could you please do a DNA test with me? Please, I never lied."
In the chilling tape RadarOnline.com obtained, Wandelt can be heard telling Gerry: "I'm Julia. Can we talk, please? I do not want to disturb you. I just need to talk with you."
Gerry responded: "You must have the wrong number."
He ended the call as Wendelt replied: "No. I know your voice, Gerry."
Following many attempts to chat with the missing girl's parents, police got involved.
In a previous taped conversation obtained by RadarOnline, an officer working on Operation Grange for London's Metropolitan Police told the woman: "We know everything that is going on with you...you are not Madeleine McCann."
He added: "I know that is hard to hear. I have worked on this case since 2011. It's not been tested (the DNA.) We cannot spend public money on something like that. We know you are not Madeleine McCann."
But Wandelt has been adamant about the possibility she is the missing girl – which led to her arrest in February 2025.
The young woman had just flown in from Wroclaw in Poland and was due to meet a friend when she was surrounded by officers in front of shocked passengers.