Fresh Gabby Petito Murder Outrage Erupts — As Sister of 22-Year-Old's Killer Brian Laundrie Portrays Her Psychotic Brother as VICTIM of Domestic Abuse
Fresh outrage has erupted over the murder of Gabby Petito after her fiancé Brian Laundrie was portrayed as a victim of domestic violence by his sister Cassie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A new Netflix documentary, American Murder: Gabby Petito, has revived interest in the tragic case as it looks back on the van life influencer's final days as she traveled cross country with Laundrie, 23, before he killed her in cold blood.
Petito was reported missing on September 11, 2021. After Laundrie returned to his parent's home in Florida with his fiancée's van, he was named a person of interest – and soon went missing himself, sparking a nationwide manhunt.
The 22-year-old's body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park. It was later revealed she was strangled to death by Laundrie, whose body was discovered in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida.
Laundrie had taken his own life and left behind an 8-page confession letter alleging Petito had fallen, injured herself and was "begging for an end to her pain."
In the documentary, now-infamous police body camera footage was featured painting a haunting picture of the couple's dysfunctional relationship days before the murder took place.
Moab police were contacted by a concerned citizen who reported seeing a young man striking a young woman with a "closed fist" – and the vehicle description provided matched Petito's van.
In the police stop, Petito was distraught and visibly shaken as she recalled a recent argument she had with Laundrie and claimed he locked her outside of her van. Police agreed the two needed to be separated for the evening, but the pair met up later that evening.
A selfie taken by Petito shortly before they were pulled over by police also showed marks across her face and eye, as well as text messages between the couple in which Petito asked Laundrie to stop yelling at her and Laundrie expressed frustration at Petito for getting a job at Taco Bell.
While the case has raised awareness for domestic violence – and led the Petito family to launch a foundation for domestic violence victims – Laundrie's sister has claimed on social media he was actually the victim.
In a now-viral Instagram post, Cassie wrote: "I told law enforcement about all the DV that happened to my brother in the years. I told media. I told lawyers. The narrative stays. At this point it's ridiculous."
Cassie has additionally re-shared a post on suicide prevention and awareness on the anniversary of her brother's death.
Outraged supporters of the Petitos stormed Cassie's comments to call out the hypocrisy of her advocating for domestic violence victims while also slamming her for portraying her brother as the victim in the case.
One Instagram user wrote: "Has it ever occurred to you that the “DV” you witnessed was actually Gabby defending herself and having valid reactions to Brian's abuse? Because all signs point to that being the case."
Another said: "This is honestly why he thought he could kill someone and get away with it. Because people in his life like you who made excuses for his behavior instead of getting him help. You contributed to the outcome even if it is a little bit."
A third wrote, "The fact you still defend him and consider him the victim is terrifying," while a fourth echoed, "Bryan was not a victim. Bryan was an abuser. Bryan was a murder. Bryan is not a victim."
Amid backlash in her comments, Cassie claimed she has not had contact with her family for "almost two years" and often posts about grief and healing.