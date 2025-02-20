Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Brian Laundrie

Fresh Gabby Petito Murder Outrage Erupts — As Sister of 22-Year-Old's Killer Brian Laundrie Portrays Her Psychotic Brother as VICTIM of Domestic Abuse

Composite photo of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito
Source: @GABSPETITO/INSTAGRAM

Brian Laundrie's sister claims he was a victim of domestic violence.

Feb. 20 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fresh outrage has erupted over the murder of Gabby Petito after her fiancé Brian Laundrie was portrayed as a victim of domestic violence by his sister Cassie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A new Netflix documentary, American Murder: Gabby Petito, has revived interest in the tragic case as it looks back on the van life influencer's final days as she traveled cross country with Laundrie, 23, before he killed her in cold blood.

Article continues below advertisement
gabby petito mom forgives brian laundrie eviscerate roberta mastermind
Source: @GABSPETITO/INSTAGRAM

Petito was found bludgeoned and strangled in Grand Teton National Park after traveling cross-country with fiancé Laundrie.

Article continues below advertisement

Petito was reported missing on September 11, 2021. After Laundrie returned to his parent's home in Florida with his fiancée's van, he was named a person of interest – and soon went missing himself, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

The 22-year-old's body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park. It was later revealed she was strangled to death by Laundrie, whose body was discovered in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida.

Laundrie had taken his own life and left behind an 8-page confession letter alleging Petito had fallen, injured herself and was "begging for an end to her pain."

Article continues below advertisement
gabby petito utah cops lawyer m wrongful death suit two year murder jpg
Source: Moab Police Dept.

Petito was visibly distraught in police body camera footage after a witness called 911 to report a man striking a woman with a 'closed fist.'

Article continues below advertisement

In the documentary, now-infamous police body camera footage was featured painting a haunting picture of the couple's dysfunctional relationship days before the murder took place.

Moab police were contacted by a concerned citizen who reported seeing a young man striking a young woman with a "closed fist" – and the vehicle description provided matched Petito's van.

In the police stop, Petito was distraught and visibly shaken as she recalled a recent argument she had with Laundrie and claimed he locked her outside of her van. Police agreed the two needed to be separated for the evening, but the pair met up later that evening.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @VOE.QT/INSTAGRAM

Cassie claimed she informed authorities about domestic violence her brother suffered before the murder.

Article continues below advertisement

A selfie taken by Petito shortly before they were pulled over by police also showed marks across her face and eye, as well as text messages between the couple in which Petito asked Laundrie to stop yelling at her and Laundrie expressed frustration at Petito for getting a job at Taco Bell.

While the case has raised awareness for domestic violence – and led the Petito family to launch a foundation for domestic violence victims – Laundrie's sister has claimed on social media he was actually the victim.

In a now-viral Instagram post, Cassie wrote: "I told law enforcement about all the DV that happened to my brother in the years. I told media. I told lawyers. The narrative stays. At this point it's ridiculous."

Article continues below advertisement
gabby petito mom forgives brian laundrie eviscerate roberta mastermind
Source: @GABSPETITO/INSTAGRAM

Outraged supporters of Petito slammed Brian's sister for trying to paint him as a victim of domestic violence.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME
Split photo of Madeleine McCann, Julia Wandelt

EXCLUSIVE: DNA Expert Used by Polish Stalker Who Claims She is Missing Madeleine McCann Speaks Out — After Radar Revealed Tapes of ‘Demented’ Woman Calling Family and Cops

trump jfk files epstein pp

EXCLUSIVE: RADAR Goes Inside The 'Trump Files' — With 'Two-Shooter' JFK Assassination Theory, Epstein Secrets and 9/11 Conspiracies ALL Set to Finally See Light of Day

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie has additionally re-shared a post on suicide prevention and awareness on the anniversary of her brother's death.

Outraged supporters of the Petitos stormed Cassie's comments to call out the hypocrisy of her advocating for domestic violence victims while also slamming her for portraying her brother as the victim in the case.

One Instagram user wrote: "Has it ever occurred to you that the “DV” you witnessed was actually Gabby defending herself and having valid reactions to Brian's abuse? Because all signs point to that being the case."

Another said: "This is honestly why he thought he could kill someone and get away with it. Because people in his life like you who made excuses for his behavior instead of getting him help. You contributed to the outcome even if it is a little bit."

A third wrote, "The fact you still defend him and consider him the victim is terrifying," while a fourth echoed, "Bryan was not a victim. Bryan was an abuser. Bryan was a murder. Bryan is not a victim."

Amid backlash in her comments, Cassie claimed she has not had contact with her family for "almost two years" and often posts about grief and healing.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.