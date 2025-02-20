Fresh Gabby Petito Murder Outrage Erupts — As Sister of 22-Year-Old's Killer Brian Laundrie Portrays Her Psychotic Brother as VICTIM of Domestic Abuse

Cassie has additionally re-shared a post on suicide prevention and awareness on the anniversary of her brother's death.

Outraged supporters of the Petitos stormed Cassie's comments to call out the hypocrisy of her advocating for domestic violence victims while also slamming her for portraying her brother as the victim in the case.

One Instagram user wrote: "Has it ever occurred to you that the “DV” you witnessed was actually Gabby defending herself and having valid reactions to Brian's abuse? Because all signs point to that being the case."

Another said: "This is honestly why he thought he could kill someone and get away with it. Because people in his life like you who made excuses for his behavior instead of getting him help. You contributed to the outcome even if it is a little bit."